‘Stonehouse’: Matthew Macfadyen Plays Crooked Politician in First Look (VIDEO)

Creator/showrunner Eric Garcia doesn’t care if viewers begin watching his Netflix heist show “Kaleidoscope” from a random episode in the middle — in fact, he designed it that way. “I said, ‘I think with all this batch delivery [of episodes on streaming] there’s no reason you have to watch a show in order. Why can’t we watch it out of order?” Garcia told The Post. “And heist stories, which have always been my favorite genre, are always about loyalty and who is really on whose side, and shifting identities. “For a show that’s meant to come into different characters at different...

32 MINUTES AGO