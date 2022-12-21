Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
247Sports
Utah's 2023 Early Signing Class Superlatives
Utah's 20-member signing class of 2023 haul helped Utah jump 30 spots up the 247Sports Team Rankings, where they now sit No. 22 in country when factoring in recruits and transfers. Wednesday's Early National Signing Day was filled with some fireworks as well, it was incredibly fun day for Ute fans.
A look at the uniforms Utah and Penn State will wear in the Rose Bowl
Here’s the uniforms the Utah Utes and Penn State Nittany Lions will wear in the 109th Rose Bowl Game.
National football post
Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends
The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
247Sports
UteZone Signing Day Profile: Levani Damuni
Former Stanford linebacker Levani Damuniwas the first transfer portal addition for Utah this cycle. A multi-year starter at Stanford, Damuni comes to Utah with a wealth of experience and the goal of helping Utah win their third Pac-12 championship in a row. On Wednesday, the program officially welcomed him to the University of Utah.
kslsports.com
Utah Football’s Offensive Line Protecting Salt Lake Community’s Blindside
SALT LAKE CITY- We’ve all heard of Superman, Batman, and Spiderman. City heroes dedicated to making the places they reside better through superhuman power, strength, and smarts. What about the unassuming heroes though? Guys like Utah football’s offensive line who suit up in the fall with pads and helmets, tasked with helping to keep quarterback Cam Rising upright on the field, and now taking on the Salt Lake Community’s blindside as well?
kslsports.com
Former BYU OL Clark Barrington Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – BYU might face former OL Clark Barrington in 2023. That’s because Barrington is moving to a program in the Big 12. Barrington announced that he would conclude his collegiate career with the Baylor Bears. A move that likely surprised no one as the four-year starter reunites with former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos again.
kslsports.com
Former Utah Kicker Excited For ‘Dream Matchup’ In Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY- Former Utes kicker and place holder Cletus “Tommy” Truhe could not be more excited about the Utah’s impending battle with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the legendary Rose Bowl. The two teams will be meeting for the very first time ever on January 2, 2023, and it’s a matchup Truhe has dreamed about since he became a Ute in 1995.
After securing another Pac-12 title, Kyle Whittingham reflects on his 28 years on the hill
With the Utes winning back-to-back championship, many are wondering if Utah — particularly with USC and UCLA bolting for the Big Ten in 2024 — is the new face of the Pac-12.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Remains Undefeated Heading Into Holiday Break
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah women’s basketball team remains undefeated heading into the brief holiday break. The 12-0 Utes handled business earlier in the week against Weber State posting a 88-52 win against the Wildcats. Back at home on December 22, Utah wrapped things up against Southern Utah University with a 90 – 56 win ahead of what will be a brutal road-stretch after the brief break.
WSU in final 4 for Freddie Roberson, an EWU ‘gem’ says Paul Sorensen
'I’ve watched Freddie for four years at Eastern and if WSU picks him up, there’s no question they’ll get a gem'
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
KSLTV
Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature
PROVO, Utah — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson’s resignation.
An apex axe for the barbecue barbarians: New West KnifeWorks’ Cleaverhawk
PARK CITY, Utah — A new innovation from New West KnifeWorks will have the mountain man or woman squealing with joy like a kid on Christmas morning. The Cleaverhawk is […]
saltlakemagazine.com
Where to Eat in Utah For New Year’s Eve
Ring in the New Year surrounded by good friends and even better food. To make your reservation hunt easier, we rounded up our favorite restaurants in Utah offering delectable coursed meals, pairings and bites on New Year’s Eve. Salt Lake City. Cucina Wine Bar. Cucina Wine Bar is hosting...
ksl.com
After cousin's death, Utah's lieutenant governor says state must take action on domestic violence
SANDY — Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. "It's nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we're leaving her here," said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister died from domestic violence,...
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan PD updates Thanksgiving fatality probe
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released new details in the investigation of a Thanksgiving car fire, which revealed a body inside after the flames were doused. Sgt. Eric Anderson, a South Jordan PD public information officer, Tuesday confirmed the body was found in...
Legislature takes mini alcohol bottle decision from DABS Commission
SALT LAKE CITY — The decision on whether or not Utah will remain the only state in the union to forbid the sale of mini alcohol bottles has stalled yet […]
Gephardt Daily
Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon
ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
