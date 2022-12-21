Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
The Witcher Blood Origin Episode 3 ending explained
This is the episode you’ve been waiting for – if you’ve just watched The Witcher: Blood Origin Episode 3 and want a quick catchup on the ending, here you go. We’re heading into the penultimate episode of Blood Origin, and the pieces are falling into place: the power of the monoliths has been established, as has Balor’s haphazard sacrifices for magic; a team of six has been established, with just one more to join the magnificent seven; and Merwyn and Eredin are back on the same side ahead of the coming attack.
dexerto.com
Glass Onion viewers can’t believe “hilarious” Hugh Grant cameo
Glass Onion, Daniel Craig’s Knives Out sequel, is streaming on Netflix now – and viewers are raving about the movie’s biggest cameo: Hugh Grant. Glass Onion sees the return of Craig’s Benoit Blanc, the detective extraordinaire who found the doughnut in the doughnut hole in the original Knives Out.
dexerto.com
xChocobars reveals terrifying experiences that made her stop IRL Twitch streaming forever
Twitch streamer xChocobars revealed the frightening experiences she’s had that put her off of IRL broadcasts for good, saying the thought of doing so is “so scary.”. Twitch is a haven for all manner of live-streamed content. Although many popular streamers on the platform are known for broadcasting their favorite games from home, plenty of users also show off their travels abroad in real time.
Heart-Eye Hysteria & Headlines: 2022’s Shocking & Swoon-Worthy Celebrity Weddings And Engagements
In 2022 love was in the air, especially for some celebrity couples who made things all the way official with proposals and wedding ceremonies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by REEM Photography (@photosbyreem) As the year comes to a close, we’re reflecting on the celebrities who proudly posted their love and […]
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players demand changes to “cop out” bots ruining DMZ matches
Warzone 2 players have demanded changes to the overpowered bots ruining DMZ matches, with the game’s AI still deeply unpopular. Warzone 2’s ‘Escape from Tarkov’ like mode DMZ has been an absolute hit with fans since its release back in November. However, while popular with the community, players have certainly been vocal about some of the mode’s most pressing issues.
Brand new Doctor Who trailer is released as the tenth Doctor reunites with companian Donna Noble
The brand new anniversary trailer, which was released on Christmas Day, shows the tenth doctor, David Tennant, returning to the screen for the extra special episode.
‘Corsage’ And Its Trend-Setting Empress In Vogue At New York Theatrical Debut – Specialty Box Office
New Yorkers braved the cold this weekend for Corsage at two theaters ( IFC Center, Film at Lincoln Center) as Marie Kreutzer’s biopic of Empress Elisabeth of Austria starring Vicky Krieps grossed an estimated $32,000 over the three-day weekend for a robust $16k per screen average. The four-day estimate for the IFC Films biopic of Empress Elisabeth of Austria – known as Sisi — is $36k, a PSA of $18k. “We are so proud of the journey Corsage has been on as it continues to find support with critics and audiences alike as they respond to a bold tour-de-force performance from...
dexerto.com
Who is Ethan Hawke in Glass Onion? Knives Out 2 cameo explained
Ethan Hawke has a brief cameo in Glass Onion, the new Knives Out sequel on Netflix – but who is he in it, and why does he have a cameo?. Glass Onion sees the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, the detective extraordinaire who solved the case of the Thrombey patriarch’s death in 2019’s excellent Knives Out.
dexerto.com
Happy Valley: Will there be a Season 4 of the BBC drama?
Happy Valley returns to BBC One on New Year’s Day, but is the third season also the final series of the show, or will there be a Season 4?. Happy Valley stars Sarah Lancashire as Police Sergeant Catherine Cawood, with the official synopsis for Season 3 as follows…. When...
dexerto.com
Jenna Marbles & Julien Solomita finally married after almost a decade together
Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles has married long-time partner Julien Solomita after dating for almost a decade. The couple – who have been together for nine full years – revealed that they were engaged in 2021. Julien announced the news of the engagement at the time during a Twitch stream.
dexerto.com
Knives Out 3: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more
Here’s everything we know about Knives Out 3, the next Benoit Blanc mystery, from any release date and trailer details to cast, plot, and more. Move over Poirot, because despite Kenneth Branagh’s best attempts to revive the mustachioed sleuth, another modern-day detective extraordinaire holds the crown: Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc.
dexerto.com
GTA 6 fans have found another teaser that points at Vice City
GTA 6 fans have found another teaser that indicates that the next installment in the series will be set in Vice City. Despite it not even being announced, the next installment in the GTA series is one of the most anticipated games of all time. There’s no telling when the...
dexerto.com
Respawn dev promises “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends anti-cheat
Respawn Entertainment have promised “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends’ anti-cheat systems as the battle royale continues to fight against hackers. Cheating is a plague in almost every video game. Apex Legends is no different and, while Respawn’s battle royale has not suffered to the same extent as some of its rivals, it has undeniable issues in terms of cheaters ruining matches.
dexerto.com
Kojima’s Death Stranding movie may not feature fan-favorite characters
Hideo Kojima recently divulged that he’s unsure of whether or not the Death Stranding movie will feature characters from the game. After plenty of rumors and leaks, Hideo Kojima surprised audiences upon announcing Death Stranding 2 at the 2022 Game Awards. The DS news didn’t stop there, either.
dexerto.com
Fast X is bringing back a DC star’s dead character
Fast X, the 10th and penultimate entry in the Fast and Furious saga, is set to bring back a dead character once played by a huge DC star. Fast X is set to be the biggest Fast and Furious movie yet – literally, as its budget has reportedly ballooned to $340 million, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made.
dexerto.com
The Pale Blue Eye ending explained: Who did it in Christian Bale’s new whodunnit
The Pale Blue Eye is a period thriller in which Edgar Allan Poe investigates a series of grisly murders, and where the solution to the mystery is more complicated than it first appears – so, here’s the ending explained. Based on Louis Bayard’s 2003 novel of the same...
dexerto.com
Diablo II: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror Holiday event: All gameplay modifiers
Diablo 2: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror will see different gameplay modifiers added to the game every day. Here’s everything we know. Designed to shake up the gameplay of Diablo 2: Resurrected every 24 hours, the 22 Nights of Terror event will add a different gameplay modifier each day until the end of the holiday event. Each modifier will be confirmed via the in-game Message of the Day and will last until the same time the day after.
dexerto.com
MrBeast reveals major Hans Zimmer collaboration for latest video
MrBeast worked with award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, with a soundtrack being made exclusively for the biggest YouTuber’s latest video. Ever since MrBeast overtook PewDiePie as the most subscribed YouTuber on the platform, he’s been upping the ante with every video. This has earned the content creator various records on YouTube, and records that he’s still breaking years into his time on the platform.
dexerto.com
What does SZA stand for? Singer’s stage name explained
Singer-songwriter SZA just released her new album, ‘SOS’ — but new fans might be confused why she chose her stage name. Here’s what the name ‘SZA’ means. SZA is an American singer-songwriter who has been making music since the early 2010s. She released her...
dexerto.com
Valkyrae responds after getting called out for wearing Fortnite x Balenciaga hoodie
YouTube star Valkyrae was quick to respond after fans called her out for wearing a Fortnite x Balenciaga hoodie during a recent broadcast amid controversy surrounding the luxury brand. Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is a prominent streamer on YouTube, where she boasts over 3 million followers. After presenting an...
Comments / 0