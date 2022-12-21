CHICAGO — Many Chicagoans and visitors carried on despite a winter storm that hit Thursday and is expected to last into the weekend. The storm dropped several inches of snow on the city and was accompanied by strong winds — with gusts up to 45 mph — that led to temperatures plummeting. It’s expected to feel as cold as 40 degrees below zero at points Friday, and the chilly weather will stick around throughout the weekend.

