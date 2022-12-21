ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WIFR

Shoppers brave blizzard conditions to buy last minute gifts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Porch in Rockford and Ambrose Christmas Store in Loves Park are both popular stores to shop at around the holidays with all the festive knick-knacks they have strewn throughout the store. Even though the weather outside is frightful, that didn’t stop storeowners from opening their doors on Thursday.
ROCKFORD, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Driver hospitalized after car struck by Metra train

WOODSTOCK, Illinois (WBBM) -- A driver is hospitalized after a car is struck by a Metra train in unincorporated Woodstock early Saturday morning. The Woodstock Fire and Rescue District responded to the railroad crossing on Lily Pond Road around 2:05 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train.
WOODSTOCK, IL
WIFR

At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
ROCKFORD, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Park District Field Houses Open As Warming Centers During Winter Storm

CHICAGO — Park District field houses will be opened as warming centers as a winter storm hits Chicago. The storm starts Thursday and is expected to last into Friday, and it’ll be accompanied by several inches of snow, dangerous cold and lots of wind, with gusts up to 55 mph possible. It could feel as cold as 40 degrees below zero at points, and the extreme cold is expected to last into Saturday and Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman found dead in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was found dead in a house fire in the 3600 block of Huffman Road on Christmas Eve. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Officer, the fire happened around 9:20 a.m. Firefighters with the Rockford Fire Department said smoke and flames were coming from the first floor of the home […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport locals offer free toy giveaway Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois Radon Remedies and Mort’s Bar & Grill are teaming up to give back to community members this Wednesday. The inaugural toy drive kicked off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 114 N. Walnut Ave. in Freeport. Organizers said the drive is a...
FREEPORT, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Students At Rogers Park School Hospitalized After Taking Edible, Officials Say

ROGERS PARK — Three students at a Rogers Park school were taken to the hospital after eating a cannabis edible, according to officials. The three girls, all 13, were at Gale Academy, 1631 W. Jonquil Terrace, when around noon Wednesday they were hospitalized after taking a suspected edible, Chicago Police said in an incident report.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

PHOTOS: Chicagoans Brave The Arctic Blast Before The Holidays

CHICAGO — Many Chicagoans and visitors carried on despite a winter storm that hit Thursday and is expected to last into the weekend. The storm dropped several inches of snow on the city and was accompanied by strong winds — with gusts up to 45 mph — that led to temperatures plummeting. It’s expected to feel as cold as 40 degrees below zero at points Friday, and the chilly weather will stick around throughout the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Beautiful heart, tortured mind: How a Rockford-area man’s legacy of generosity continues after his death

ROCKFORD — Connor White found joy in helping others, but he never found a way to ask for help himself. In his 24 years of life, White built a reputation for carrying out the type of small, everyday heroics that showed his compassion for others: Carrying groceries three blocks when someone’s car had died, sitting alongside a friend going through surgery or sending a simple text or call to remind someone he cares.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Vs Tree In Rockford

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Rockford?

With the first significant snowfall of the winter season about to hit the Rockford area, it's time to get your shovels and salt ready to clear a path. Every state has vastly different requirements when it comes to the removal of snow and ice on public walkways and driveways around homes.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suspects accused of stealing coats from suburban Kohl's department store

ELMHURST, Ill. - Bond has been set for three suspects accused of stealing merchandise from a suburban Kohl's department store this week. Trinetta Wells, 52, of Chicago, Sylvester Wells, 50, of Chicago, and Darryl Foster, 56, of Wheaton, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
CHICAGO, IL

