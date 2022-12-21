Read full article on original website
WIFR
Shoppers brave blizzard conditions to buy last minute gifts
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Porch in Rockford and Ambrose Christmas Store in Loves Park are both popular stores to shop at around the holidays with all the festive knick-knacks they have strewn throughout the store. Even though the weather outside is frightful, that didn’t stop storeowners from opening their doors on Thursday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Driver hospitalized after car struck by Metra train
WOODSTOCK, Illinois (WBBM) -- A driver is hospitalized after a car is struck by a Metra train in unincorporated Woodstock early Saturday morning. The Woodstock Fire and Rescue District responded to the railroad crossing on Lily Pond Road around 2:05 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train.
fox32chicago.com
'Enjoy Illinois': State participating in 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade
CHICAGO - Illinois is putting itself out there and taking a risk in the new year by participating in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. This is a first for the state. The parade float will be entitled "Enjoy Illinois." The state Office of Tourism says the float will feature...
WIFR
At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
blockclubchicago.org
Park District Field Houses Open As Warming Centers During Winter Storm
CHICAGO — Park District field houses will be opened as warming centers as a winter storm hits Chicago. The storm starts Thursday and is expected to last into Friday, and it’ll be accompanied by several inches of snow, dangerous cold and lots of wind, with gusts up to 55 mph possible. It could feel as cold as 40 degrees below zero at points, and the extreme cold is expected to last into Saturday and Sunday.
Someone dropped two gold coins into Rockford Salvation Army kettle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Someone secretly deposited two gold coins into a Salvation Army kettle in Rockford. Each year at Christmastime, Salvation Army volunteers stand in the vestibules of local stores as part of the Red Kettle Campaign to raise money for the homeless. “The two ¼-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leaf coins were dropped into […]
Woman found dead in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was found dead in a house fire in the 3600 block of Huffman Road on Christmas Eve. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Officer, the fire happened around 9:20 a.m. Firefighters with the Rockford Fire Department said smoke and flames were coming from the first floor of the home […]
WIFR
Freeport locals offer free toy giveaway Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois Radon Remedies and Mort’s Bar & Grill are teaming up to give back to community members this Wednesday. The inaugural toy drive kicked off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 114 N. Walnut Ave. in Freeport. Organizers said the drive is a...
blockclubchicago.org
Students At Rogers Park School Hospitalized After Taking Edible, Officials Say
ROGERS PARK — Three students at a Rogers Park school were taken to the hospital after eating a cannabis edible, according to officials. The three girls, all 13, were at Gale Academy, 1631 W. Jonquil Terrace, when around noon Wednesday they were hospitalized after taking a suspected edible, Chicago Police said in an incident report.
blockclubchicago.org
PHOTOS: Chicagoans Brave The Arctic Blast Before The Holidays
CHICAGO — Many Chicagoans and visitors carried on despite a winter storm that hit Thursday and is expected to last into the weekend. The storm dropped several inches of snow on the city and was accompanied by strong winds — with gusts up to 45 mph — that led to temperatures plummeting. It’s expected to feel as cold as 40 degrees below zero at points Friday, and the chilly weather will stick around throughout the weekend.
rockrivercurrent.com
Beautiful heart, tortured mind: How a Rockford-area man’s legacy of generosity continues after his death
ROCKFORD — Connor White found joy in helping others, but he never found a way to ask for help himself. In his 24 years of life, White built a reputation for carrying out the type of small, everyday heroics that showed his compassion for others: Carrying groceries three blocks when someone’s car had died, sitting alongside a friend going through surgery or sending a simple text or call to remind someone he cares.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Vs Tree In Rockford
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: The City Wide Snow Emergency and the Odd/Even Parking is now canceled.
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. December 23, 2022 – The City Wide Snow Emergency and the Odd/Even. Parking is now canceled effective December 23, 2022 at 10:30AM. Citizens are...
Woman dies after falling through ice and into the Rock River in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River, according to police. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said emergency teams responded to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Drive around 11:46 a.m. after the woman had fallen into the river and could not be seen. Dive teams […]
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Dive in Illinois Offers This ‘Metal’ Burger
The list of diners, drive-ins and dives visited in Illinois by food celebrity Guy Fieri is long, but there can only be one "best". That place in the Land of Lincoln is a diner in Chicago that offers the most 'metal' burger you'll ever find (and that's a good thing).
Woman dies while cleaning Gurnee business: coroner
A woman died while working on the production floor of a business in north suburban Gurnee early Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
Tossed Out Mattress with Hilarious Warning to Rockford Garbage Pickers
You can put just about anything out at your curb for garbage pickup and someone is likely to drive by and help themselves to it. Not this time. A friend shared a photo on Facebook that reminds me of the funniest story I've ever heard about putting stuff on your curb that you no longer want.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Rockford?
With the first significant snowfall of the winter season about to hit the Rockford area, it's time to get your shovels and salt ready to clear a path. Every state has vastly different requirements when it comes to the removal of snow and ice on public walkways and driveways around homes.
This little pup will make a perfect addition to your family this holiday season
Happy Howell-days! Meet Howell, one of the nearly 100 adorable puppies and kittens are making their way to PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center throughout the week.
fox32chicago.com
3 suspects accused of stealing coats from suburban Kohl's department store
ELMHURST, Ill. - Bond has been set for three suspects accused of stealing merchandise from a suburban Kohl's department store this week. Trinetta Wells, 52, of Chicago, Sylvester Wells, 50, of Chicago, and Darryl Foster, 56, of Wheaton, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
