Warzone 2 players demand changes to “cop out” bots ruining DMZ matches
Warzone 2 players have demanded changes to the overpowered bots ruining DMZ matches, with the game’s AI still deeply unpopular. Warzone 2’s ‘Escape from Tarkov’ like mode DMZ has been an absolute hit with fans since its release back in November. However, while popular with the community, players have certainly been vocal about some of the mode’s most pressing issues.
Capcom shuts down Resident Evil 1 & Code Veronica fan remakes
After years worth of development time and publicly available demo builds, Capcom have shut down the Resident Evil 1 and Code Veronica fan remakes. Fans of the Resident Evil series have had it good, with both Resident Evil 2 and 3 getting full remakes that brought these classic games into the modern era. Resident Evil 4 has a remake of its own on the horizon.
Lost Ark 2023 content roadmap revealed: Anniversary, events & updates
Lost Ark’s first anniversary is almost upon us and the popular RPG is gearing up for its second year. Here’s everything that’s been announced for Lost Ark in 2023 so far. Lost Ark is set to end 2022 with a bang with its festive Wreck the Halls...
NICKMERCS hits back at ImperialHal’s “weak link” Apex Legends criticism
Twitch streamer and ALGS competitor Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has responded after Apex Legends pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen suggested he is the “weak link” on his team. NICKMERCS’ transition from full-time Twitch streamer to Apex Legends Global Series competitor has been undeniably impressive. He is...
Pokemon Go choose a path: Hatching Eggs, Catching Pokemon, or Collecting Stardust?
The Winter Wishes Timed Research quest in Pokemon Go requires players to choose a path, but which one is best: Hatching Eggs, Catching Pokemon, or Collecting Stardust?. Part 2 of the Winter Holidays event has arrived in Pokemon Go! The biggest new feature is the Winter Wishes Timed Research quest, which features encounters with several costumed Pokemon as rewards.
Respawn dev promises “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends anti-cheat
Respawn Entertainment have promised “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends’ anti-cheat systems as the battle royale continues to fight against hackers. Cheating is a plague in almost every video game. Apex Legends is no different and, while Respawn’s battle royale has not suffered to the same extent as some of its rivals, it has undeniable issues in terms of cheaters ruining matches.
Pokemon Unite patch 1.8.1.4 notes: Sableye and Duraludon nerfs, Dodrio buffed, more
On December 22, Pokemon Unite updated their game. The patch notes target nerfing some overbearing picks, including Sableye and Duraludon. Here are the full patch notes. Patch updates help stabilize the meta, implementing some necessary balance to outlier picks. This time around, most of the balancing targeted the more powerful Pokemon, nerfing them as the developers deemed fit. In Pokemon Unite patch1.8.1.4, the developers implemented a new battle pass as well.
What is ‘smurfing’ in gaming?
You may have heard the term ‘smurfing’ thrown around, whether in-game, in a stream, or from a game developer. But what does it mean in gaming and why is it controversial? Here’s everything you need to know. When a video game places players in a lobby or...
How to complete Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge
The Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge has arrived in Pokemon Go, so here are all the Pokemon you need to catch and the rewards you’ll get for completing it. Pokemon Go is currently celebrating the festive season with a two-part Winter Holidays event. There’s also a special mini-event taking place from December 25 to December 26 called Winter Wonderland.
Hisuian Avalugg weaknesses & best counters in Pokemon Go
Hisuian Avalugg is making its Pokemon Go debut in a special Raid Day as part of the Winter Holiday event, so here are its weaknesses and the best counters to defeat it. Pokemon Legends Arceus introduced a new set of regional forms known as Hisuian Pokemon. These variants have slowly been popping up in Pokemon Go, with the latest addition being Hisuian Avalugg.
How to get Snowman outfit in GTA Online: All Snowmen locations
The Winter update in GTA Online features hidden snowmen that players must destroy in order to unlock a new Snowman outfit – here are all the locations. Grand Theft Auto Online’s Winter update went live on December 22, with the holiday-themed festivities slated to conclude on Thursday, December 29.
Twitch streamer beats Super Mario 64 in record time with drum set controller
Speedrunner ‘CZR’ set a new Super Mario 64 record, completing the classic title in under 20 minutes using only a drum kit. Super Mario 64 has long played a pivotal role in the speedrunning community. But with nearly every record broken, set, and broken again, players have had to come up with new ways to engage with certain games.
Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3 Gods Revel, Lands Tremble trailer revealed
The trailer for Final Fantasy patch 6.3 Gods Revel, Lands Tremble has dropped and it shows some tantalizing gameplay, giving us an idea of what’s to come. It was revealed during the Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3 Live Letter with the game‘s director Yoshi-P. The trailer is very gameplay and story-heavy, showing off a range of characters both old and new. The update will go live on January 10, 2023, and promises a lot of new content following on from Buried Memory.
Pokemon Go New Years 2023 event: Date & time, new costumes, more
Pokemon Go has just revealed the New Year’s 2023 event, which brings new costumed Pokemon into the game. Here’s everything we know about it. Pokemon Go’s Winter Holiday part 2 event is currently rolling out to trainers, which goes on until December 31 at 8 pm local time.
Modern Warfare 2 players want “awesome” kill-streak free Shipment playlist back
Call of Duty Vanguard, Modern Warfare 2019 Cold War introduced limited-time playlists with no killstreaks, and Modern Warfare 2 players want a return. Infinity Ward re-introduced Shipment in Season 1 reloaded. Modern Warfare 2 players praised the Shipment remake for removing the ability to climb on top of shipping containers. Decreased verticality transforms the fan-favorite map into a chaotic scramble on the floor.
Modern Warfare 2 players mourn the loss of “forgotten” beta map
Valderas Museum mysteriously disappeared after Modern Warfare 2’s beta, and players fear the map is gone for good. During the beta for MW2, Activision removed Marina Grand Prix from all promotional content due to legal issues but re-introduced the racetrack at launch with a new name. Problems also arose...
