Georgia Today: Burst pipes flooded buildings, new trafficking victim shelter, farmer mental health
On the Tuesday Dec. 27 edition of Georgia Today: An epidemic of burst pipes and flooded buildings, a new shelter for victims of human trafficking, and mental health help for farmers. ______. Secondary Content. About the authors. Author. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Georgia Today: Recycling your tree, positive news for...
Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Trump, allies
A special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia appears to be wrapping up its work, but many questions remain. The investigation is one of several that could result in criminal charges against the former...
Rare snail slowly crawls back from near extinction along northwest Georgia river
In a stretch of north Georgia river lives a snail that has come back from the dead. The interrupted rocksnail, a slimy little orange guy, was once thought to be extinct, but in 1997, the United States Geological Survey found a single snail. They called Paul Johnson, program supervisor at...
Georgia Today: Recycling your tree, positive news for Alzheimer's patients, the Savannah Bananas
LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 26 edition of Georgia Today: Where to recycle your Christmas tree, positive news for Alzheimer's patients, and a look at the Savannah Bananas. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Dec. 26. I'm Peter Biello. On today's special holiday episode, we have information on how you can recycle your Christmas tree. And as we move closer to the year's end, we'll take a look back at some of GPB News's most memorable stories that you may have missed, including one about Georgia's unique independent baseball team, the Savannah Bananas. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Potential for a new national park gets caught up in political red tape
—— Many residents of middle Georgia had hoped for one big gift by the end of this holiday season: a new national park. But fighting in Congress means more waiting for the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve. Many hoped the proposed expansion of what’s now the Ocmulgee National Historic...
At least 50 people have died across the U.S. in 'once-in-a-generation storm'
A massive winter storm that's killed about 50 people across the U.S. is expected to claim more lives as the frigid weather continues into the week. More than half the deaths occurred in western New York, in what Buffalo's mayor called a "once-in-a-generation storm." For six days, a blast of...
The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor gets 16 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox returned to federal court four months after he and...
With Christmas over, what to do with this tree? Try 'treecycling'
It happens every year: You loved the glow and sparkle of your Christmas tree, but now you’re asking: "What am I supposed to do with this tree in my house?" As the Christmas season winds down, affiliates of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation are providing ways to recycle your live Christmas tree.
Kari Lake loses her legal challenge to the results of the Arizona governor's race
PHOENIX — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake's challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a decision Saturday, Maricopa...
Some GOP leaders say Republican Santos 'lied' about career and Jewish heritage
Congressman-elect George Santos from New York now acknowledges he misled voters about big parts of his life story before winning a seat on Long Island last month. "A lot of people overstate on their resumes or twist a little bit or (sic) engranduate themselves," Santos told WABC radio. "I'm not saying I'm not guilty of that."
Buffalo tries to clear the roads after the Christmas weekend's deadly winter storm
The massive winter storm that has affected much of the country has claimed at least 49 lives so far – more than half of them in western New York. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says at least 28 people have died in the city because of the storm — and that the number is expected to increase. Bodies have been discovered in cars, homes and snowbanks.
University of California workers end strike after approving contracts
LOS ANGELES — Striking graduate students at the University of California approved a bargaining agreement Friday, ending an unprecedented 40-day strike that snarled classes at the prestigious university system. Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end the...
Author reveals Georgia origins of 'The Elf on the Shelf'
GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Chanda Bell, co-creator of the Elf on the Shelf. Every morning as Christmas draws near, little elves grace the shelves of millions of households. The Elf on the Shelf is a relatively new Christmas tradition, based on a book in which a scout elf monitors children for good behavior during the day and reports back to Santa at night. The elves reappear in different poses around the house each morning, daring the children to find them and perhaps catch them in acts of mischief. The Elf on the Shelf–both the book and the dolls–were created by a Georgia-based family business, Lumistella. Chanda Bell is co-CEO of the Lumistella Company and co-author with her mother on The Elf on the Shelf book. She spoke with GPB’s Peter Biello.
