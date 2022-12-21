Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Flaunts New Look At WWE Madison Square Garden Show
Zelina Vega returned in 2021 after she was initially released by WWE. While initially a manager in NXT, Vega proved to the world she could wrestle when it counts. Vega is also a very stylish WWE Superstar who loves changing up her look from time to time. So it comes as no surprise that Vega decided to change up her look once again during the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Responds To Jade Cargill Wanting A Match With Her
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE was one of the most controversial topics in the company, as fans were absolutely tired of seeing her in the main event title picture all the time. Due to her in-ring skills, Flair remains one of the most sought-after stars in pro wrestling. In fact, even Jade Cargill recently wanted a match with her. Now it seems Flair has decided to respond to Jade Cargill.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Let Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestle Great Muta After Vince McMahon Rejected It
Shinsuke Nakamura made a name for himself in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He has a deep love for Japanese wrestling in general and so it comes as no surprise, Nakamura is very excited about his upcoming match against The Great Muta. In fact, Vince McMahon initially declined Nakamura’s request for the match, which Triple H eventually approved.
ringsidenews.com
Big Bill Morrissey Is Engaged To Be Married
Former WWE Superstar Big Cass, who now goes by the name Big Bill Morrissey, underwent a massive change over the years. He reinvented himself in the independent circuit after battling depression and other issues, and he managed to garner a lot of respect thanks to his dedication. His life is clearly going well now as Morrissey is now engaged to be married.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Says He’ll Always Appreciate The Rock
Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s most prominent performers, whenever he’s around. The Beast Incarnate demolished everyone who stood in his way when he debuted on WWE’s main roster in March 2002. Within three months of his debut, the star collegiate wrestler was racking up victories and being crowned King of the Ring.
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Dominik Mysterio & Has Him ‘Arrested’
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey Mysterio’s house on Thanksgiving and caused lots of mayhem. The duo was at it again on Christmas Eve, and the tables were turned this time. In the latest video posted by WWE to their social media accounts and YouTube channel,...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Reveals His Real Birth Name That He Recently Discovered
Ric Flair didn’t get the best look during the airing of the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode by VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring. The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock dropped today, and it shows him in a brand-new light. Among other things, The Nature Boy revealed that he recently discovered his real birth name.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms Special Match For 2023 Royal Rumble Event
WWE Royal Rumble will be the first pay-per-view of the new year, officially kicking off the road to WrestleMania 39 in 2023. The event itself is known for surprise appearances by former WWE superstars and legends during the name-sake match. However, this year, a new match type has been confirmed to take place.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Female Talent Advised Not To Follow In Mandy Rose’s Footsteps
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez last week. This came as a shock to fans who wanted to see her back on the main roster and dominate there. Her release ultimately happened due to her premium subscription service. That being said, Rose’s WWE release continues to be a huge topic. It seems Jim Cornette has advised the AEW women’s division to not follow in Mandy Rose’s footsteps.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon
WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Reportedly Planning Big Change For Roman Reigns As Champion
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether he will end up dropping the titles or not. Judging by WWE’s recent plans, it seems the company will be splitting up Roman Reigns’ titles by WrestleMania 39.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown ‘Essentially’ Sold Out For John Cena’s Return
John Cena will make another appearance on SmackDown on December 30th, keeping an outstanding streak in WWE. Considering Cena’s participation has already resulted in a sizable increase in ticket sales, WWE intends to make the most of him. John Cena’s return episode of SmackDown is scheduled to take place...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Admits To Having Problems Helping Daughter Build With Lego Blocks
The Rock has achieved unmatched success as both an actor and professional wrestler. Family is unquestionably one of the many aspects in The Rock’s life for which he is well-known. The Rock recently shared a video of him helping his daughter assemble a toy set as part of his ongoing effort to show fans how much he genuinely cares about them.
ringsidenews.com
Madusa Slams WWE Over Double Standards After Mandy Rose’s WWE Firing
Mandy Rose had a solid run in NXT, where she was the NXT Women’s Champion for 413 days, becoming a big deal in the brand. Unfortunately, that has become irrelevant as Rose was fired by WWE last week. The circumstances surrounding her WWE release continue to be a huge topic of discussion even now. That being said, a lot of people called out WWE for firing Mandy Rose and now it seems even Madusa decided to slam the company.
ringsidenews.com
Erick Rowan Says He’d Be The Last One To Know About WWE Royal Rumble Apperance
Erick Redbeard, the former Erick Rowan, was released by WWE in April 2020, as part of COVID-19 budget cuts. The Royal Rumble is fast approaching and fans are excited about former WWE Superstars making their return during the event. Some fans even wonder whether Rowan will return to WWE, but it seems Rowan isn’t all that sure about it.
ringsidenews.com
MJF’s Current Status For AEW Dynamite This Week
MJF established himself as one of the most talked-about pro wrestlers in the modern era of the business. He is not afraid to get his hands dirty and really get under the skin of fans and peers alike. We now have an update on MJF’s status for AEW Dynamite this week for fans who can’t wait to see the AEW World Champion again.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Reacts To Roxanne Perez’s Comments About Her NXT Women’s Title Run
Roxanne Perez is probably having the best time of her life, realizing a lifelong dream of becoming a world champion in WWE. Even after winning the NXT Women’s title from the dominant Mandy Rose, she had nothing but respect for her, and Mandy decided to react to the new champion’s comments regarding her.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Wants Eric Bischoff To Explain Why He Made An Example Of Him
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has done a lot for the pro wrestling business, but many people still do not like him due to his numerous questionable actions over the past few decades. In fact, many feel Flair is a petty individual and always holds a grudge for one reason or another. For a while now, Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have been engaged in online beef. Now Flair wants Bischoff to explain why he made an example of Flair.
Comments / 0