Ronda Rousey Furious Over Raquel Rodriguez Winning Gauntlet Match On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice, eventually becoming a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. Her feud with Raquel Rodriguez continues to further intensify with every passing week. Gonzalez ended up winning the Gauntlet match on Smackdown this week and this has infuriated Ronda Rousey.
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Dominik Mysterio & Has Him ‘Arrested’
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey Mysterio’s house on Thanksgiving and caused lots of mayhem. The duo was at it again on Christmas Eve, and the tables were turned this time. In the latest video posted by WWE to their social media accounts and YouTube channel,...
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
Solo Sikoa Reveals Advice He Got From Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa debuted in NXT last year and was booked strong since day one. He had some solid matches and an undefeated run for a long time, which further raised his stock. He is now on the main roster and already got good advice from Roman Reigns. Sikoa made his...
Ric Flair Reveals His Real Birth Name That He Recently Discovered
Ric Flair didn’t get the best look during the airing of the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode by VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring. The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock dropped today, and it shows him in a brand-new light. Among other things, The Nature Boy revealed that he recently discovered his real birth name.
Logan Paul Backs Down From Wiz Khalifa’s Offer To Fight Him
Logan Paul gained a lot of attention as a part-time member of the WWE roster in 2022. Fans and wrestlers from different companies praised him for his performance in the main event against Roman Reigns. However, Paul was recently given the opportunity to join the MMA ranks of the Professional Fighters League, but he declined the offer.
Paul Heyman Saw John Cena As ‘The Next Sting’
The Wrestling industry sees many top prospects morph into main-event attractions occasionally. Moreover, every young superstar is often perceived to reach the level of success set by a legendary star. That’s what veteran manager Paul Heyman had foreseen for a young man named John Cena in the early 2000s, believing him to be the next “Sting.”
Big Bill Morrissey Is Engaged To Be Married
Former WWE Superstar Big Cass, who now goes by the name Big Bill Morrissey, underwent a massive change over the years. He reinvented himself in the independent circuit after battling depression and other issues, and he managed to garner a lot of respect thanks to his dedication. His life is clearly going well now as Morrissey is now engaged to be married.
Vince McMahon Is Said To Have Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H
Vince McMahon has been known as the pioneer who revolutionized the wrestling industry forever. He is the reason his former company, WWE, is a global phenomenon today and has passed many of his traits to his family members. However, a former WWE star believes Triple H would have been the ideal son Vince desired.
Seth Rollins Reveals Why He Missed WWE House Show
Seth Rollins is one of the top stars on the WWE roster today. The Monday Night Messiah continues to impress fans and peers alike with his incredible in-ring performance and character work. Seth Rollins was supposed to take on Austin Theory for the United States Championship at the WWE Columbus...
Brock Lesnar Says He’ll Always Appreciate The Rock
Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s most prominent performers, whenever he’s around. The Beast Incarnate demolished everyone who stood in his way when he debuted on WWE’s main roster in March 2002. Within three months of his debut, the star collegiate wrestler was racking up victories and being crowned King of the Ring.
AEW Female Talent Advised Not To Follow In Mandy Rose’s Footsteps
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez last week. This came as a shock to fans who wanted to see her back on the main roster and dominate there. Her release ultimately happened due to her premium subscription service. That being said, Rose’s WWE release continues to be a huge topic. It seems Jim Cornette has advised the AEW women’s division to not follow in Mandy Rose’s footsteps.
The Undertaker Didn’t Think The Rock Would Last Long In WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson remains one of the most popular pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. The Rock has done it all as far as being a pro wrestler is concerned. He didn’t have the beat of states in WWE. It seems The Undertaker didn’t think The Rock would last after his WWE debut.
Dax Harwood Denies That FTR Complained In WWE
FTR was known as The Revival in WWE, and they had a lot of success in NXT as the NXT Tag Team Champions, where they faced several solid teams. After a stint on RAW and SmackDown, and a few WWE main roster title runs, it was clear that the two were not happy in the company anymore. There were rumors that FTR complained a lot in WWE. Now it seems Dax Harwood decided to put those rumors to rest.
WWE Was Reluctant To Give Goldberg A Part-Time Deal At First
Goldberg made a big name for himself during WCW prior to his WWE run. He previously admitted that he regretted not appreciating pro wrestling in the past, but that is all in the past now. After Goldberg came back 6 years ago, he has been working as a part-timer. However, it seems WWE was actually reluctant to give Goldberg a part-time deal in general.
Tony Khan Says It’s Impossible To Keep Everyone On AEW Roster Happy
Tony Khan was hailed as a saviour when he first started AEW a couple of years ago. However, that praise quickly turned into criticism about Tony’s style of booking and managing a massive AEW roster. With a lot of criticism mounting on Tony as of late, the AEW boss has revealed how he deals with it.
Jade Cargill Believes She Is Too Green To Go After AEW Women’s Title
Jade Cargill has dominated the AEW women’s division ever since her debut in 2020, thanks to her imposing figure and strength. Her current undefeated streak has been compared to Goldberg’s in WCW and it is not hard to see why. While Cargill is dominant, her in-ring skills and experience still leave a lot to be desired for many fans. In fact, Cargill believes she is still too green to go after the AEW Women’s Championship.
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Set To Air Live
AEW revealed the air date and venue of Battle of the Belts V during a previous episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. Now, TNT has some update on the quarterly show. TNT schedule is listing AEW Battle of the Belts V as a live show instead of the usual recorded one. The television special will come to TNT live at 11 PM EST on Friday, January 6th.
Becky Lynch Could Pursue Full-Time Acting Career
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, as her star continues to shine bright every day. Her rise to superstardom is well documented, and now she has become a regular part of WWE programming once again. Lynch also had a taste of the acting business, and now it seems she might pursue that full-time in the future.
