Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Reveals His Real Birth Name That He Recently Discovered
Ric Flair didn’t get the best look during the airing of the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode by VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring. The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock dropped today, and it shows him in a brand-new light. Among other things, The Nature Boy revealed that he recently discovered his real birth name.
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Advice He Got From Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa debuted in NXT last year and was booked strong since day one. He had some solid matches and an undefeated run for a long time, which further raised his stock. He is now on the main roster and already got good advice from Roman Reigns. Sikoa made his...
ringsidenews.com
Big Bill Morrissey Is Engaged To Be Married
Former WWE Superstar Big Cass, who now goes by the name Big Bill Morrissey, underwent a massive change over the years. He reinvented himself in the independent circuit after battling depression and other issues, and he managed to garner a lot of respect thanks to his dedication. His life is clearly going well now as Morrissey is now engaged to be married.
ringsidenews.com
Leila Grey Sends Temperatures Soaring In A ‘Winter Wonderland’ With Scorching Christmas Photo Drop
Leila Grey became a big presence in AEW programming when she filled in for Red Velvet. She became a member of The Baddies, who work together with Jade Cargill and Stokley Hathaway. Grey recently set temperatures soaring in Christmas photo drop. Leila Grey took to Instagram and posted a stunning...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Jokes He Lost His Dignity After Daughters Give Him A Makeover
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is certainly one of the biggest names in pro wrestling as well as in Hollywood. The Rock is known for a lot of things in his life and family is most certainly one of them. The Rock always makes sure fans know he truly loves his family and as such, he recently uploaded a video of himself getting a Christmas makeover courtesy of his daughters.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Could Pursue Full-Time Acting Career
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, as her star continues to shine bright every day. Her rise to superstardom is well documented, and now she has become a regular part of WWE programming once again. Lynch also had a taste of the acting business, and now it seems she might pursue that full-time in the future.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Facing Travel Problems For 2022 Post-Christmas Holiday Tour
WWE has been delivering successful television shows and live events for much part of the last year. As the 2022 year comes to a close, so does the WWE holiday tour after the Christmas holidays. However, during this time period, the company and its personnel are reportedly facing various travel problems.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Would Be A Step Down For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was nothing short of remarkable, as Rose truly established herself as a massive star being the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose silenced all of her haters thanks to all the hard work she put into her career, but that is all in the past now as Rose was released by WWE last week due to her premium subscription service. While many believe Rose should go to AEW, Eric Bischoff doesn’t think that would be the best for Rose.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms Special Match For 2023 Royal Rumble Event
WWE Royal Rumble will be the first pay-per-view of the new year, officially kicking off the road to WrestleMania 39 in 2023. The event itself is known for surprise appearances by former WWE superstars and legends during the name-sake match. However, this year, a new match type has been confirmed to take place.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Says There Was A Void In WWE Without Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt is most definitely one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, and many fans agree with this notion. Unfortunately, he was never utilized properly until his release back in 2021. He eventually returned to WWE earlier this year and has been a highlight of WWE television. He also used to work with Alexa Bliss a couple of years ago, and now it seems Bliss herself stated that there was a void in WWE without Wyatt.
ringsidenews.com
Released WWE NXT Superstar Says He Reminded Triple H Of The Rock
The Rock is perhaps the biggest star in the history of professional wrestling. In wrestling, comparisons to him are only to be viewed as praise. Now, a former NXT star has admitted that Triple H compared him to The Rock. On a recent Grapsody podcast, EJ Nduka recalled how Triple...
ringsidenews.com
Ricochet Shows Off Nasty Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Ricochet is viewed as one of the best in-ring competitors in WWE. The super athletic star has garnered a solid fanbase thanks to his dedication to his craft. Ricochet goes to extra lengths and puts his body on the line for the entertainment of fans. In fact, his most recent match on Smackdown was a very brutal affair. It seems Ricochet decided to show off some very nasty stitches after the match.
ringsidenews.com
Madusa Calls The Wrestling Business ‘Harvey Weinstein-ish’
Madusa was one of the top stars in ’80s and ’90s. During her tenure with the WWE, she held the WWF Championship three times. However, she is most known for her WCW debut, where she showed up on Nitro and threw her WWF Women’s Title in the trash on television.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Viewership Shoots Up For Christmas Themed Episode
WWE brought SmackDown to FOX on Christmas Eve Eve this year, and they had quite a taped show. How did the viewership turn out this time around?. Alfred Konuwa reports that WWE SmackDown drew a fast national number of 2.213 million viewers. That was quite a number as WWE heads into the end of 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Spoilers On WWE’s Current Plan For Main Event On Both Nights Of WrestleMania 39
WWE is marching towards the new year that starts with the onset of the road to the Grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania. 2023’s two-night extravaganza will see some of the top WWE superstars compete under the bright lights of Hollywood, and there are some major spoilers for the main event for both nights.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Drops Sneak Peek For Dynamite’s New Look
AEW has released a first look at Dynamite’s new appearance, which will launch in January 2023. As previously stated, AEW has major Rampage and Dynamite production changes planned for January after signing former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury as Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer.
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Dancer During Miracle On 34th Street Fight On Smackdown Revealed
WWE SmackDown saw some interesting twists and turns this week during The Miracle on 34th Street Fight, such as Kofi Kingston and Xavier’s robotic surprise appearance on the blue brand since winning the NXT Tag Team championships. However, the fans also saw a dancer emerge on the stage, and now we have the identity of who exactly it was.
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul Goes On Blocking Spree Amid CryptoZoo Scandal
Logan Paul’s in-ring efforts may have earned him WWE fans, but his involvement in an internet endeavor has earned him severe criticism. He made his WWE debut in April at WrestleMania 38, defeating The Miz at SummerSlam 2022. Paul has recently blocked multiple YouTubers criticizing him for his recent CryptoZoo controversy.
ringsidenews.com
Mountain Dew Advertisement Spoils Top WWE Royal Rumble Match
WWE’s new management has completely changed the landscape of the company with its innovative and creative strategies. One of them has been the introduction of new match types and recently there has been yet another fresh bout advertised for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event in 2023, known as the “Pitch Black match.”
Comments / 0