Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn,...
UPDATE: Hymera gas restored to customers
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Gas has been restored to Ohio Valley Gas customers in Hymera. According to Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Pirtle, crews were able to restore gas early Saturday morning. The gas outage left 250 customers without natural gas Friday, according to Ohio Valley Gas. If...
Camping trailer destroyed in Hymera fire
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A camping trailer is a loss after it caught fire Thursday night. According to Hymera Fire Chief Kenny Himebrook, the call came in at approximately 8:45 p.m. Thursday night, of a fire located just north of the intersection of CR 1100 N and CR 400 E.
1 shot in Vincennes in domestic battery case
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A domestic situation ended with a victim shot in the leg and a Vincennes man arrested Thursday night. According to Vincennes Police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Joice Street with a report that a male subject had been shot. When police...
Jeep enthusiasts step up for home-bound meal deliveries
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The inclement weather didn’t stop Meals on Wheels in Terre Haute from making its deliveries, but some assistance was needed. A group of local Jeep enthusiasts heard the need and stepped up to help out. In anticipation of the wintry weather, Meals on...
‘We’ve been very lucky,’ officials say caution still needed 48 hours after storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– About 48 hours after Winter Storm Elliott rolled through the Wabash Valley, officials are issuing reminders for drivers to continue to use caution on the roadways. Crews have continued to work on snow-covered streets around the area as conditions have continued to improve, but Greene...
Vigo County under travel advisory through Saturday
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With wintry weather hitting the area, the Vigo County Commissioners have declared a travel advisory for the county. What is beginning as rain is expected to transition into a wintry mix before changing over to snowfall as the cold air moves in Thursday evening.
Duke Energy keeps power on during freezing storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Duke Energy worked through the winter storm to prevent power outages in below-zero temperatures. Duke Energy District Manager Rick Burger said they experienced minimal power outages from Thursday night into Friday morning. “We had one pole hit in West Terre Haute [Thursday night], we...
Local food bank has a change in leadership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local food pantry that makes a difference in the lives of many in Vigo County has new leadership. Sister Joseph Fillenwarth has been the director of the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute for more than 16 years. On Thursday, she handed...
Crypto mining facility close to powering up in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The new cryptocurrency mining facility is a short time away from powering up in Sullivan County. As we’ve previously reported, the facility will be next to the Merom Generating Station, and is financed by Ketucky-based crypto pioneers “About Bit”. The company...
