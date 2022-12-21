ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Camden jury convicts woman in death of son, 5

Dec. 23—A Camden County jury convicted a Kingsland woman last week of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in connection with the 2019 death of her 5-year-old son, said Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins. Maria Miranda Alas, 29, stood trial Dec. 12-15 in Camden County Superior Court, during...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy