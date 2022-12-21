Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
See How Far Joe Milton Can Throw An Orange
There’s no doubt Joe Milton III has elite arm strength. The redshirt senior quarterback can make your jaw drop with his magnificent deep balls like he did this season against Missouri and Akron though he can also struggle to contain his massive arm tossing overthrows. While he prepares to...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
atozsports.com
How Tennessee fans may have received a hint this week about who UT will hire as Vols’ offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols fans may have received a hint this week about who Josh Heupel will hire as the program’s next offensive coordinator. The Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. There hasn’t been much movement on Heupel’s...
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?
Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach had one of the best quotes of the week in sports
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach David Johnson had one of the best sports quotes of the week. Johnson, who coached running backs and wide receivers at Tennessee for two seasons under Jeremy Pruitt, is currently the running backs coach at Florida State. Earlier this week, Johnson was asked how he...
WKRN
How to prepare your home for 'the big chill' in Middle Tennessee
When it's bitter cold outside -- like it will be in Middle Tennessee over the next few days -- you might be tempted to crank up the heat inside. How to prepare your home for ‘the big chill’ in Middle …. When it's bitter cold outside -- like...
WKRN
T-shirt freezes almost instantly in Nashville
To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds. To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds.
TN girl survives massive brain bleed
On March 7, she went from getting ready for school to unresponsive in a matter of minutes. Her family credits the miraculous moments that followed for making their family whole again.
WSMV
Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
WSMV
TN mayor urges Titans to postpone game amid rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state. In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.
wgnsradio.com
An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore
(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
Jack in the Box Signs Agreement to Bring New Locations to Nashville
Fast Food Chain Partners with Cedar Tree Restaurant Group for 37 New Restaurants
WKRN
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek
A homicide investigation is underway in Nashville after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday. Homicide investigation underway after woman found …. A homicide investigation is underway in Nashville after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday. Hopkinsville home severely damaged in fire. An early morning...
Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County
Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us here. Life.Church Hendersonville 120 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 (615) 338-7241 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm & 5:30 pm Watch Online Here. Community Church 381 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN 37075 […] The post Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County appeared first on Sumner County Source.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Melrose Gas Station, 2609 8th Ave. S., Nashville.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel family brings daughter home after months in the hospital
KINGSPORT -- A Mount Carmel resident whose daughter has been a patient at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville since Oct. 13 has finally brought her home. Quinnlee Mae Shriner, 10 months old, returned home late on Wednesday.
Coffee County to Honor Top Volunteer
Coffee County citizens are encouraged to attend the Coffee County Commission meeting January 10th and celebrate this year’s top volunteer, selected from among several outstanding nominees. After soliciting public nominations for the county’s best volunteers during 2022, citizens from various walks of life served on a committee to independently...
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
Middle Tennessee prepares for winter weather this week
Cities across Middle Tennessee are preparing for a possible winter storm toward the end of the week.
Nashville Hot Christmas: The warmest Dec. 25 temps in Music City history
Typically, Nashville sees an average high temperature of 50 degrees on Christmas, but there have been a few years where it got just a bit too warm to bust out the holiday sweaters.
