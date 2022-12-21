ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

rockytopinsider.com

See How Far Joe Milton Can Throw An Orange

There’s no doubt Joe Milton III has elite arm strength. The redshirt senior quarterback can make your jaw drop with his magnificent deep balls like he did this season against Missouri and Akron though he can also struggle to contain his massive arm tossing overthrows. While he prepares to...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home

Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?

Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

T-shirt freezes almost instantly in Nashville

To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds. To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TN mayor urges Titans to postpone game amid rolling blackouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state. In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore

(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek

A homicide investigation is underway in Nashville after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday. Homicide investigation underway after woman found …. A homicide investigation is underway in Nashville after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday. Hopkinsville home severely damaged in fire. An early morning...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us here. Life.Church Hendersonville 120 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 (615) 338-7241 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm & 5:30 pm Watch Online Here. Community Church 381 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN 37075 […] The post Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County appeared first on Sumner County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Dickson County Source

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Melrose Gas Station, 2609 8th Ave. S., Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Coffee County to Honor Top Volunteer

Coffee County citizens are encouraged to attend the Coffee County Commission meeting January 10th and celebrate this year’s top volunteer, selected from among several outstanding nominees. After soliciting public nominations for the county’s best volunteers during 2022, citizens from various walks of life served on a committee to independently...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
