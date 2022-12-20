Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Rudy Williams
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rudy Williams, Regional Forester with the West Virginia Department of Forestry, joined First at 4. He talked about a special project with Gov. Justice to clear roadways and Christmas trees. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
WDTV
New battery manufacturing plant to create hundreds of jobs in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Form Energy, Inc. is partnering with the State of West Virginia to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing facility in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice said the facility will be on 55 acres of property in the northern panhandle of West Virginia along the Ohio River in the city of Weirton.
WDTV
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days. Experts predict heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning Thursday and continuing...
WDTV
LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm hits NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A winter storm will bring snow and deadly cold temperatures to north central West Virginia starting Friday morning. This story will be updated throughout the day. Check WV 511 for the latest road conditions. 11 a.m. WV 511 says southbound I-79 is closed near mile marker...
WDTV
Winter storm soon to slam into NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The time has come! The bitter Arctic air we’ve been tracking the past week will soon be entering West Virginia, bringing us a bit of snow, but more importantly, extremely low wind chills. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for the timing of the system, as well as a demonstration on how to keep yourself warm.
WDTV
‘It’s really bad’: DOH official gives update on NCWV roads
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATED 11:55 AM:. Transportation officials say conditions are still treacherous on roadways across north central West Virginia. 5 News spoke with Michael Daley, District Engineer with the DOH who oversees Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia,Preston and Taylor Counties. As of noon, Daley said roads are mostly icy...
WDTV
WVDOH prepares for winter weather ahead of holiday weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency in all 55 counties in West Virginia ahead of a forecasted winter storm. Crews in the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways are ready to treat the roads and help keep motorists safe during the holiday weekend.
WDTV
Firefighters battle flames in frigid temperatures
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Firefighters battled flames in frigid temperatures throughout the region Friday. Crews found heavy fire, smoke, wind and ice Monday morning while on the scene of a fire in Guyandotte. According to the Huntington Fire Department, the fire happened at 513 Buffington Street. No injuries were reported.
WDTV
‘Very dangerous’: Officials urge caution ahead of winter storm
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials are urging caution ahead of Friday’s winter storm. A blast of cold air is expected to drop temperatures signficantly Friday morning. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Joseph Williams says the bitter cold, coupled with strong winds, will mean wind chills well below zero. WATCH: First...
Comments / 0