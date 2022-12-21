ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk KIT

One Dead One Arrested in Yakima Crash Early Monday

A 25-year-old man is facing a charge of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after a fatal crash Monday in Yakima. Yakima Police say Shane Kroeger was driving west in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The crash was reported at about 5:15 am Monday. Police say Kroeger fled the scene of the crash but was found and arrested a short distance away from the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Harrah Man Arrested in October Fatal Stabbing

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in October in White Swan as the county is dealing with a record amount of homicides. The suspect, 21-year-old Jerid Joe Winters of Harrah made an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court this week where his bail was set at $500,000. He was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder warrant for the October 7 stabbing death of 38-year-old Julius Kurt Hill.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Santa Claus Backwards? Yakima Man Discovers Christmas Conspiracy

I have always believed in Santa. Maybe not the old jolly fat man who performed B&E's one night a year around the world, but the myth and legend of Santa. As I've grown older and, I hope, wiser, I now look at Santa as the spirit of Christmas. That fits with me and keeps a smile on my face, even after the weird bit of audio that I discovered.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Waiting for a Package? Yakima Police Say Watch Your Porch

Yakima Police say even though it's the giving season there's a lot of people taking things this month. Burglaries, shoplifting, package theft and vehicle theft and prowls all increase during the holidays as people look for a way to make quick money. Capt. Jay Seely says every year package theft from area homes is one of the biggest problems because it happens so fast and many people aren't sure what to do if they see the crime.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Snow or No? Weather Prediction for Christmas in the Yakima Valley

Is It Going to Snow on Christmas in the Yakima Valley?. That is the question I am sure young and old find themselves asking every single year. You grow up watching films that feature Christmas miracles taking place as the first snowflakes begin to fall all around them. Bridget Jones was willing to run around in her undies while snow fell to make sure that her love interest knew, she too was in love with him, "just the way he is".
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Dollar Trees Introducing ‘Plus': Items for 3, 4 & 5 Dollars!

"Thanks, Trump!" Said my one friend while we were at the West Valley Dollar Tree in Yakima, Washington. "How long has he been out of office, and you're still obsessing about him? He's living rent-free in your mind! Besides, all the prices skyrocketing is happening on Biden's watch," said my other friend. I hate politics, so I decided to shut the conversation down, "Hey! It's Christmas time! Save that talk and debate for your awkward family dinner on Sunday!" Luckily, that made us all laugh.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Your Gift To Yakima Union Gospel Mission Matched

It's the holidays and officials at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission are hoping you'll consider giving to help the homeless. Mission Executive Director Mike Johnson it only takes $2.07 to provide a hot, nourishing meal at the Mission. If you give today your gift to the mission will be matched.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Kidults Helping To Keep Toy Industry Alive

If you've been shopping this holiday season it's likely you've walked by the toy section at a Yakima store. If you don't have kids you may not have walked down an isle to view the latest toys kids are excited about this Christmas. But even if you don't have kids everyone loves toys. You remember putting those toy lists together and admit it you miss those days. Some of you are old enough to remember thumbing through the Sears Christmas catalog circling favorite toys in the toy section. You were hoping you'd find what you want under the tree on Christmas day.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

4 Embarrassing Holiday Work Party Stories from Yakima

Oh, the dreaded office party. The one day of the year when you're guilt-tripped into hanging out with your coworkers. For many people, this is, in fact, a chore. "I don't hang out with them outside the workplace; what makes the 'higher-ups' think I want to hang out during the holiday?" Then there are others (like myself) that don't mind the company holiday party. Worst case, you waste a couple of hours with people you'll see the next day. Best case, you have a story that will last a lifetime! These are some of those stories!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Wants Cheap Gas and We Know Where to Find It

If you're driving to the gas station Monday average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 18.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in Yakima are 94.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Masking During a Holiday Party Yakima? Dr’s Say It’s a Good Idea

State health officials are urging caution during the holidays as the state of Washington sees a surge in the flu, RSV and Covid-19. Are masks on the way back? Well there's no talk about requiring masks again in the state but Drs. John Lynch and Seth Cohen, both infectious-diseases experts at UW Medicine are now saying if you're concerned then go ahead and wear that mask especially when you're indoors with others or in a crowd anywhere. That's also the advice from the Centers for Disease Control as well.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima! You Might See Your Home!

Even though we’re halfway through December, it’s still not too late to get decorating your house. Heck, you can act like my family has many times, decorate, and then forget to pull down the lights after the New Year. This, in a way, is smart, so you have a great jump start next year! Why not?!?! I drove through the neighborhoods of West Valley and Selah and took pictures of great houses all decked out in holiday brightness. I decided to take one more trek out with my camera to capture more houses which made me smile. This time my wife & I cruised the neighborhood between 40th & 16th around Yakima Ave & Chestnut.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima City Says No Thanks To Funding Crime Lab

The city of Yakima will investigate its own crime and save money each year by not being part of the regional crime lab. On Tuesday the Yakima City Council, on a 4-3 vote decided against supporting the lab and paying $91,000 annually to fund the operations. Matt Brown, Holly Cousens...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Airport Grants Jet Access with Luxurious First-Class Section January 9

Last year we were all hit with terrible news about Yakima's airport dropping flights that would leave in the morning and return late evening, leaving Yakima travelers with only one option daily in the early afternoon. Myself and many travelers have lamented that with the early afternoon flight to Seattle it doesn't leave much room to connect anywhere else in the same day so many of us are forced to drive to Tri-Cities to travel out. And I've spoken to so many on the Tri-Cities flights who are from Yakima and there for the same reason I am, but I digress.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy