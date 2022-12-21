Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearbyRoger MarshKissimmee, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Family Dollar Under Fire After Customer Claims She Got "Moldy Food"Bryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Related
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
Kids react to seeing first snowfall
Two children born and raised in South Florida got a chance to see their first snowfall this week in Tennessee.
Most and least popular Christmas foods in Tennessee, survey finds
Before making the usual holiday staples, one survey suggests there are less famous alternatives that Tennesseans prefer for Christmas dinner.
Where’s Santa? View NORAD’s tracker on Santa in real time
Santa has taken off and he's on his way to deliver presents just in time for Christmas Day.
Central Florida is waking up to freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The arctic cold front has arrived in Central Florida. Temperatures dropped more than 30 degrees in some spots around Central Florida overnight. Many Floridians are waking up to the first freezing temperatures they have seen in Florida in almost a decade. Saturday and Sunday have both...
Popular Tennessee Mountain Officially Opens Ski Slopes for 2022-2023 Season
The weather has finally cooperated as the temperatures have finally dropped within range for a popular Tennessee ski experience to open its slopes for the season. The temperatures have finally dropped allowing Tennessee's popular Ober Mountain Ski Area & Amusement Park to turn on its snow guns and dust up the powdery slopes for skiing and snowboarding.
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?
When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.
WKRN
How to prepare your home for 'the big chill' in Middle Tennessee
When it's bitter cold outside -- like it will be in Middle Tennessee over the next few days -- you might be tempted to crank up the heat inside. How to prepare your home for ‘the big chill’ in Middle …. When it's bitter cold outside -- like...
kennythepirate.com
This Disney Park Will Be Closed Tomorrow
This popular Disney Park will be closed tomorrow due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect your plans?. Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzard winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. But, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush.
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas Station
Florida is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
The Tomahawk
TWRA season update
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Ohio
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
Action News Jax
Prep your home ahead of freezing temperatures in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, with temperatures continuing to dwindle down. Our Action News Jax First Alert Weather team is predicting low temperatures of 24 and 25 degrees on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
First Alerts: Snow to sub-zero wind chills just hours away
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two First Alert Weather Days arrive in just hours. Friday brings the coldest air in nearly five years for East Tennessee. There is also concern about black ice forming late tonight into Friday morning as the temperature plummets. And yes, there will be some snow by...
Use This 3-Digit Number to Find a Warming Center Near You in Indiana
As Winter Storm Elliott unleashes bone-chilling temperatures and blizzard-like conditions all across the country, there is the risk that some Hoosiers may find themselves without adequate warmth to protect them from the chill. Winter Storm Elliott. Winter Storm Elliott is bringing with it dangerously low temperatures with windchills reaching double...
The most searched unconventional Christmas movie in Tennessee
The question of whether certain movies qualify as Christmas movies has been subject to much (heated) online debate.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Most Caring' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub compiled a list of the "most caring" cities around the country. See where these two Tennessee cities rank.
WKRN
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies
The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
KISS 106
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0