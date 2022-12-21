ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kennythepirate.com

This Disney Park Will Be Closed Tomorrow

This popular Disney Park will be closed tomorrow due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect your plans?. Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzard winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. But, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush.
ORLANDO, FL
The Tomahawk

TWRA season update

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

First Alerts: Snow to sub-zero wind chills just hours away

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two First Alert Weather Days arrive in just hours. Friday brings the coldest air in nearly five years for East Tennessee. There is also concern about black ice forming late tonight into Friday morning as the temperature plummets. And yes, there will be some snow by...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KISS 106

Use This 3-Digit Number to Find a Warming Center Near You in Indiana

As Winter Storm Elliott unleashes bone-chilling temperatures and blizzard-like conditions all across the country, there is the risk that some Hoosiers may find themselves without adequate warmth to protect them from the chill. Winter Storm Elliott. Winter Storm Elliott is bringing with it dangerously low temperatures with windchills reaching double...
INDIANA STATE
WKRN

TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies

The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
NASHVILLE, TN
KISS 106

KISS 106

