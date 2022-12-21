ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mutigers.com

SEC Opener Sold Out

Columbia, Mo. – Fresh off its largest win over a ranked opponent in 12 years, the Missouri men's basketball team has sold out its SEC opener versus Kentucky, announced on Saturday. A second-straight capacity crowd at Mizzou Arena marks the first time MU has sold out back-to-back games since...
mutigers.com

Football Falls 27-17 To Wake Forest In Gasparilla Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. – Sam Hartman threw two second-half touchdown passes after the Missouri Tigers had taken a 17-14 lead to pace the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to a 27-17 victory in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. Completing 23-of-36 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns, Hartman set the...
