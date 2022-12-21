Read full article on original website
Vols begin practice in Miami ahead of Orange Bowl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers accomplished their first full practice in Florida ahead of the Orange Bowl. No. 6 Tennessee practiced at Barry University on Monday, as they continued preparing to go head-to-head with No. 7 Clemson. The Orange Bowl will take place on Friday, Dec. 30 at...
Re-freezing to fog to sun Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Much of Monday’s forecasted snow has already melted. Next up? Re-freezing today (salt those stairs!), followed by fog, and then warmer sunshine. We have two stout chances of rain next week. We’re also back into the 60s for the end of the 8-day. Join...
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man is facing several charges after a Georgia woman died in a crash in Sevier County Friday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report obtained by WVLT News. Gary Ralph Reagan, 47, of Tennessee, was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra on Chapman...
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials urged travelers to use caution as snowfall across the region resulted in hazardous conditions on Monday. Approximately a half-inch to an inch of snow was expected to accumulate across parts of East Tennessee, which came from a southern edge of a storm system. Snowfall stopped just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Sunshine this afternoon with warmer temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roads could still be slick or icy as we thaw out throughout the day. The sunshine and temperature above freezing should help us dry out. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Closings and Delays for Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Due to the weather and icy conditions, City of Oak Ridge offices will be on a 3-hour delay tomorrow (Tuesday, December 27, 2022) — opening at 11 a.m. Essential employees will be required to report at their regular time. Roane County: From Roane County Executive Wade Creswell “The Roane...
Pastor leading protest against 'all-ages' Christmas drag show in TN warns of rising anti-Christian sentiment
A pastor in Knoxville, Tennessee, who is leading the charge against a Christmas drag show open to children, told Fox News Digital he believes such events are anti-Christian.
From snow to the 60s in this wild year-end pattern
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic has been a nightmare. That’s why we’re issuing a WVLT First Alert Weather Night. Neighborhoods and back roads are slippery, even with only light snow. Many will have between a coating and an inch of snow. Most are somewhere in the middle. While...
Operation Get Jared Home
East Hamblen Co. Fire Department asking for help saving family’s Christmas. Officials with the East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department are asking people to pitch in to help save a family’s Christmas. Updated: 3 hours ago. TDOT and Knox County Public Works worked around the clock Monday to...
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
Power outages possible Friday morning, here’s how to report an outage near you
With bitterly cold weather and dangerous wind chills expected in East Tennessee Friday, along with some precipitation possible Thursday night and into Friday, there is a perfect combination for residents to potentially experience power outages.
Road crews clear snow and ice, prepare for refreeze
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was all hands on deck for the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Knox County Public Works Tuesday, as road crews worked to clear snow and ice off the roads. “We have about 60 people out in trucks brining, salting, some trucks are just equipped with...
Anakeesta to host New Year’s Eve celebration
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you looking for New Year’s Eve plans? You’re in luck — Anakeesta is staying open to offer guests a spot to ring in the new year!. The park will offer extended hours on Dec. 31, with doors opening at 9:00 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve, according to a release.
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
Water main break at Fort Sanders, hospital officials say patient care not impacted
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Saturday following a water main break, according to KFD Spokesman Brent Seymour. Seymour said the department was not assisting with evacuations but dispatch was told to divert all calls. Covenant Health Spokeswoman Valerie...
Staying cold for Monday, warmer weather to end the week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got another frigid night on the way with a cold afternoon in store for Monday, but the good news is warmer weather is on the horizon by late week. A quick chance for some wintry weather returns Monday afternoon into the evening, but we’re looking at a better chance of rain arriving as we ring in 2023.
What you should and should not do during a power outage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
East Hamblen Co. Fire Department asking for help saving family’s Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department are asking people to pitch in to help save a family’s Christmas. Crews responded to the family’s home Tuesday morning. “This residence was home to three young children,” officials said. “Fortunately they were not home...
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple crashes, some with injuries, on I-75 North. Deputies said one lane at the 5 mile marker is closed. Both lanes are closed at the 10 mile...
1 storm-related fatality confirmed by Department of Health
The Department of Health confirmed that one person was killed the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shared.
