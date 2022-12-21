Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association Convention January 6th
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) -The Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association is encouraging members to consider running for a spot on the Junior Activities Committee. Each year, four of the eight officer spots come up for election, in which members serve a two-year term. JAC members assist with leadership workshops, fitting and showing clinics, and other youth development opportunities that will help grow and stimulate education and interest in Holsteins and youth events. The elections will take place during the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention in Manitowoc on January 6.
USDA November 2022 Milk Report
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) -Wisconsin's total milk production was up in November compared to the same period a year earlier. According to the USDA's latest milk production report, Wisconsin farmers produced 2.58 billion pounds during the month, which was 1.3 percent higher than last November, but less than the 2.66 billion made in October 2022, which had more days on the calendar. Nationally, 17.5 billion pounds of milk were produced in the 24 major dairy states for the month. That was up 1.4 percent from 2021, but lower than the previous month's production of 18.1 billion pounds. Meanwhile, the number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major states was 8.94 million head, 48,000 head more than November 2021, and 1,000 head more than October 2022.
Reported Hate Crimes in Wisconsin Rise by 54% in 2021
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) The number of hate crimes reported in Wisconsin grew by 54 percent in 2021, according to new data from the FBI. According to Rich Kremer with the Wisconsin Public Radio, the increase comes despite a significant drop in law enforcement agencies reporting hate crime data. There were 111 hate crimes in Wisconsin last year, according to the FBI's Crime Data Explorer.
School Nurse Hiring & Retention Grant
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) -As Wisconsin schools grapple with a shortage of nurses, an $8.3 million grant to help with hiring and retention is seen as a start to addressing a long-term need. Shorewood School District nurse and president of the Wisconsin Association of School Nurses, Kelly Barlow,...
Marshfield Area Pet Shelter Helps Pup Hit by a Car
On December 6th, the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter received an emergency phone call from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department that a lab mix, known as Duke, had been hit by a car. They sprang into action to assess the condition of the injured dog. X-rays at Castlerock Veterinary Hospital...
Wisconsin Criminal Justice Groups Looking for Pay Raises for Public Defenders and Local Prosecutors
(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) Criminal justice groups are banding together to outline their priorities for Wisconsin's next two-year budget. According to Sarah Lehr with Wisconsin Public Radio, among their requests: pay raises of roughly $8 an hour for public defenders and local prosecutors. The joint wish list is backed by Wisconsin's Department of Justice, its Director of State Courts, the Wisconsin State Public Defender's Office, the Association of State Prosecutors and all 71 of Wisconsin's elected district attorneys.
Marshfield Utilities Commission Approves Capital Budget
The Marshfield Utilities Commission heard a brief update regarding the power outages experienced by customers during the winter storm that occurred December 14th and 15th. They had around 1,000 people without power on Wednesday, but were able to restore most of them by that night. However, as Thursday proceeded, more people experienced outages getting back up to around 1,000.
Wood County Health Department Providing Free, At-Home COVID Tests and Masks
The Wood County Health Department is providing free at-home COVID-19 tests and KN95 (or similar) masks for the community ahead of holiday gatherings. The KN95 masks come in child and adult sizes. These supplies are available to any individual and/or establishment in Wood County while supplies last. The public can order these supplies through the Wood County Health Department’s website at: https://www.co.wood.wi.us/Departments/Health/CovidTesting.aspx.
City of Marshfield No Longer Offering Curbside Collection of Yard Waste
Effective January 1, 2023, the City of Marshfield and Waste Management will no longer offer curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items. Residents are able to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at 501 South Hume Avenue, located...
Marshfield Alderman Resigning from Common Council
Adam Fischer submitted his resignation effective December 31, 2022 as the City of Marshfield Common Council representative from District 7. Fischer was appointed by the Common Council on Oct. 21, 2019, filling the seat vacated by Jason Zaleski and then was elected in the April 2020 election. They thank Mr. Fischer for his dedicated service to the community and the residents of district 7, and they wish him all the best as he spends more time with his family and business.
Loyal Man Pledges to Match Funds for Loyal Splash Pad
The Loyal Splash Pad project received some wonderful news just before Christmas. Mr. Eldon Hill has decided to generously match up to $150,000 of funds to go to the Splash Pad Coming to Loyal. This means, every donation that is made will automatically double in value. Mr. Hill graduated from Loyal High school in 1938.
