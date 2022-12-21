(Wisconsin Ag Connection) -Wisconsin's total milk production was up in November compared to the same period a year earlier. According to the USDA's latest milk production report, Wisconsin farmers produced 2.58 billion pounds during the month, which was 1.3 percent higher than last November, but less than the 2.66 billion made in October 2022, which had more days on the calendar. Nationally, 17.5 billion pounds of milk were produced in the 24 major dairy states for the month. That was up 1.4 percent from 2021, but lower than the previous month's production of 18.1 billion pounds. Meanwhile, the number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major states was 8.94 million head, 48,000 head more than November 2021, and 1,000 head more than October 2022.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO