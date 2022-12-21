ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Cave-in-Rock ferry reopens thanks to warming temperatures

MARION, KY — The Cave-in-Rock ferry resumed service on Monday thanks to warming temperatures, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Monday release, the metal ramps used to dock the ferry for loading and unloading iced over during the extreme weather last week, causing the ferry to undergo an extended closure.
CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Highway crews back on the road after short break, renewed reports of slick spots

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Highway Crews are back on the roads again after a short-lived break, following renewed reports of slick spots. According to a Monday release from the cabinet, snow showers have created additional slick spots in localized areas, mainly along the following roadways: Interstate 69, the Julian Carroll Purchase Parkway, and parts of U.S. 45.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Warming Centers open in the Local 6 region

PADUCAH — On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency ahead of frigid winter weather arriving on Thursday. Community members exposed to the upcoming weather will be at risk for hypothermia, frostbite, and other serious injuries. Local warming centers are opening in our area to help keep community members safe from the cold.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Kentucky warming shelters available amid dangerously cold weather

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday. He says the weather will be “dangerously cold.”. Henderson County Emergency Management officials say they are preparing for what’s to come. Deputy Director of Weather Preparedness, Tim Troutman, says Thursday night and Friday morning could be the most dangerous.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Thousands of Kentuckians without power during winter storm

At 8:45 a.m. Friday, approximately 22,356 customers are without power across the state, according to the Kentucky Power Outage map, with the largest numbers in Woodford, Fulton, Allen, Barren, Green, Spencer, Shelby, Scott, Harrison, Madison, Carter, Lawrence, Johnson, Perry and Pike. Crews are deployed across Kentucky to work on restoring...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

First Call For Monday Snowfall

Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people. Here is a list of outages as of noon on Friday:. Kentucky Power:. Floyd: 71. Johnson: 36. Knott: 34. Lawrence:...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Snowstorm hits the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The temperatures and the snow have started to fall in parts of the Tri-State. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight. The Evansville area started getting snow around 4 p.m. There is a Wind Chill Warning covering Thursday night until noon Friday....
EVANSVILLE, IN
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Body found in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP says they received a call on Saturday that said a possible deceased male had been located. They say they discovered 37-year-old Richmond resident Darryl Jones outside a residence on Charlie Abney Road...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
kyweathercenter.com

State of Emergency Declared for Snow and Brutal Cold

Good afternoon, gang. A developing winter storm and severe arctic blast continues to take aim at the Bluegrass state over the next few days and into Christmas Weekend. Some of the lowest wind chill numbers you’ll ever see will be introduced by a wind driven snow. Governor Andy Beshear...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
k105.com

4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives

A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
kyweathercenter.com

Winter Storm ALERT

Good Thursday, everyone. A winter storm is taking aim at Kentucky today and it’s bringing some absolutely wicked weather. We have snow, blowing snow, bitterly cold temps and life-threatening wind chills that will take us through Christmas weekend. We are in full blown Winter Storm ALERT for the increasing...
KENTUCKY STATE

