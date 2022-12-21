Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Cave-in-Rock ferry reopens thanks to warming temperatures
MARION, KY — The Cave-in-Rock ferry resumed service on Monday thanks to warming temperatures, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Monday release, the metal ramps used to dock the ferry for loading and unloading iced over during the extreme weather last week, causing the ferry to undergo an extended closure.
wpsdlocal6.com
Highway crews back on the road after short break, renewed reports of slick spots
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Highway Crews are back on the roads again after a short-lived break, following renewed reports of slick spots. According to a Monday release from the cabinet, snow showers have created additional slick spots in localized areas, mainly along the following roadways: Interstate 69, the Julian Carroll Purchase Parkway, and parts of U.S. 45.
wpsdlocal6.com
Warming Centers open in the Local 6 region
PADUCAH — On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency ahead of frigid winter weather arriving on Thursday. Community members exposed to the upcoming weather will be at risk for hypothermia, frostbite, and other serious injuries. Local warming centers are opening in our area to help keep community members safe from the cold.
wpsdlocal6.com
On his way home for Christmas, local truck driver stranded on Interstate-71
PADUCAH - Interstate-71 between Louisville and Cincinnati turned into a parking lot for days this weekend in that wintry weather stranding drivers in lines of traffic up to five miles long. A local man was in the middle of it. He was on the highway for a solid 10 hours.
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
14news.com
Kentucky warming shelters available amid dangerously cold weather
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday. He says the weather will be “dangerously cold.”. Henderson County Emergency Management officials say they are preparing for what’s to come. Deputy Director of Weather Preparedness, Tim Troutman, says Thursday night and Friday morning could be the most dangerous.
WTVQ
Thousands of Kentuckians without power during winter storm
At 8:45 a.m. Friday, approximately 22,356 customers are without power across the state, according to the Kentucky Power Outage map, with the largest numbers in Woodford, Fulton, Allen, Barren, Green, Spencer, Shelby, Scott, Harrison, Madison, Carter, Lawrence, Johnson, Perry and Pike. Crews are deployed across Kentucky to work on restoring...
kyweathercenter.com
First Call For Monday Snowfall
Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
wymt.com
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people. Here is a list of outages as of noon on Friday:. Kentucky Power:. Floyd: 71. Johnson: 36. Knott: 34. Lawrence:...
Arctic blast hits KY; knocks out power to thousands
A stong cold front moved through KY Thursday night
14news.com
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The temperatures and the snow have started to fall in parts of the Tri-State. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight. The Evansville area started getting snow around 4 p.m. There is a Wind Chill Warning covering Thursday night until noon Friday....
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
WKYT 27
Body found in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP says they received a call on Saturday that said a possible deceased male had been located. They say they discovered 37-year-old Richmond resident Darryl Jones outside a residence on Charlie Abney Road...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee Valley Authority sees record power demand over holiday weekend
PADUCAH — The worst of the winter storm may be out of the Local 6 area, but utility providers are still asking you to conserve energy, if possible. Last week's weather put a strain on the nation's power grid, leaving many without electricity for hours — and in some cases, days.
kyweathercenter.com
State of Emergency Declared for Snow and Brutal Cold
Good afternoon, gang. A developing winter storm and severe arctic blast continues to take aim at the Bluegrass state over the next few days and into Christmas Weekend. Some of the lowest wind chill numbers you’ll ever see will be introduced by a wind driven snow. Governor Andy Beshear...
fox56news.com
Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
WKYT 27
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
kyweathercenter.com
Winter Storm ALERT
Good Thursday, everyone. A winter storm is taking aim at Kentucky today and it’s bringing some absolutely wicked weather. We have snow, blowing snow, bitterly cold temps and life-threatening wind chills that will take us through Christmas weekend. We are in full blown Winter Storm ALERT for the increasing...
Comments / 2