CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A vehicle being chased at 90 mph on Interstate 24 burst into flames near Exit 1 Wednesday night. At about 8:40 p.m., a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a sedan on the Exit 4 westbound on-ramp of I-24, according to MCSO Sgt. Bishop Delaney. The vehicle did not have its headlights on, and the deputy suspected the driver may have been under the influence.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO