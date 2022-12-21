Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Car erupts into flames while fleeing deputies on Interstate 24 at 90 mph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A vehicle being chased at 90 mph on Interstate 24 burst into flames near Exit 1 Wednesday night. At about 8:40 p.m., a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a sedan on the Exit 4 westbound on-ramp of I-24, according to MCSO Sgt. Bishop Delaney. The vehicle did not have its headlights on, and the deputy suspected the driver may have been under the influence.
WKRN
Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek
Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area. Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead …. Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
smokeybarn.com
Crashes Mount As Frigid Temps Grip Robertson County
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Sub-zero temperatures are making roads slick in Robertson County. We have had numerous crashes and interstate shutdowns as we finish off the first 24 hours of a weather system that will be sticking around until Monday. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle pictured...
wnky.com
Multiple wrecks reported on I-65 amid icy road conditions
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are urging drivers to stay inside and avoid road travel if possible today. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are working multiple wrecks on Interstate 65 near mile markers 38 and 40 northbound. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says all three lanes are blocked near mile marker 40.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday.
Carjacking suspect accused of using child as shield taken into custody
A Goodlettsville woman was arrested after she reportedly used her own child as a shield while carjacking people in Clarksville.
Metro police attempting to ID woman found shot, killed in creek
Metro police are attempting to identify a woman who was found dead in a creek Wednesday with at least one gunshot wound.
Man killed in single vehicle crash on I-65 in Robertson County
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Exit 52.
smokeybarn.com
Body Found In Running SUV At Spfd. Walmart, Medical-Related: Officials
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A deceased man was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Springfield Walmart Thursday evening, officials are calling it a medical situation. The first call came into 911 at 3:53 pm. The individual was described as a male in his...
WSMV
Woman found fatally shot in creek
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek on Wednesday in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive. A passerby walking their dog found the remains. On Thursday, the Forensic Science Center revealed the woman had been fatally shot. The...
Spring Hill officers save man’s life following crash
A man is alive thanks to quick thinking officers with the Spring Hill Police Department who were trained in life saving measures.
rewind943.com
News in Clarksville: Winter storm, Jeep Crew to rescue, 10 under 40 and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Winter storm shuts down Clarksville: About 1.5 inches of snow covered the city, followed by temperatures at -3 degrees. Amid all of that 10,000 people lost power. Clarksville Jeep Crew pulls...
WKRN
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
Ashland City police arrest man with 13 prior offenses of driving on a revoked license
They say 13 is an unlucky number. It sure was for a Cheatham County man who police officers called a habitual motor vehicle offender.
WKRN
Investigation underway after man shot, killed in East Nashville
Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Nashville. Investigation underway after man shot, killed in …. Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Nashville. Road preps ahead of winter weather. Road preps ahead of winter weather. Newsmaker: Clarksville...
whvoradio.com
Woman Severely Injured In Lafayette Road Wreck
A woman was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn, and ejecting her. The driver was flown from the scene to a Nashville hospital with what were termed severe injuries.
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
wkdzradio.com
Home Severely Damaged, Family Displaced After Hopkinsville Fire
A fire on Bluebird Court in Hopkinsville severely damaged the home and displaced a family Friday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say flames were coming from a window and smoke was coming from the roof of the structure when they arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire started on a mattress in...
wnky.com
Man arrested following stabbing on Glen Lily Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say a victim was stabbed in Bowling Green this morning. Thursday morning, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a report of stabbing on the 200 block of Glen Lily Road. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with...
Man charged with pulling knife on neighbor over parking spot
A 64-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he reported pulled a knife during a parking dispute.
Comments / 3