Clarksville, TN

Car erupts into flames while fleeing deputies on Interstate 24 at 90 mph

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A vehicle being chased at 90 mph on Interstate 24 burst into flames near Exit 1 Wednesday night. At about 8:40 p.m., a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a sedan on the Exit 4 westbound on-ramp of I-24, according to MCSO Sgt. Bishop Delaney. The vehicle did not have its headlights on, and the deputy suspected the driver may have been under the influence.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek

Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area. Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead …. Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
NASHVILLE, TN
Crashes Mount As Frigid Temps Grip Robertson County

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Sub-zero temperatures are making roads slick in Robertson County. We have had numerous crashes and interstate shutdowns as we finish off the first 24 hours of a weather system that will be sticking around until Monday. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle pictured...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Multiple wrecks reported on I-65 amid icy road conditions

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are urging drivers to stay inside and avoid road travel if possible today. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are working multiple wrecks on Interstate 65 near mile markers 38 and 40 northbound. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says all three lanes are blocked near mile marker 40.
Woman found fatally shot in creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek on Wednesday in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive. A passerby walking their dog found the remains. On Thursday, the Forensic Science Center revealed the woman had been fatally shot. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders

VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
SPRING HILL, TN
Investigation underway after man shot, killed in East Nashville

Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Nashville. Investigation underway after man shot, killed in …. Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Nashville. Road preps ahead of winter weather. Road preps ahead of winter weather. Newsmaker: Clarksville...
NASHVILLE, TN
Woman Severely Injured In Lafayette Road Wreck

A woman was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn, and ejecting her. The driver was flown from the scene to a Nashville hospital with what were termed severe injuries.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Home Severely Damaged, Family Displaced After Hopkinsville Fire

A fire on Bluebird Court in Hopkinsville severely damaged the home and displaced a family Friday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say flames were coming from a window and smoke was coming from the roof of the structure when they arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire started on a mattress in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Man arrested following stabbing on Glen Lily Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say a victim was stabbed in Bowling Green this morning. Thursday morning, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a report of stabbing on the 200 block of Glen Lily Road. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

