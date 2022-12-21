Read full article on original website
UN calls on Taliban to drop restrictions on women
The U.N. Security Council and the U.N. human rights chief have decried increasing restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan, urging the country's Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately
Meet the dissident Russians living the 'nightmare from which it is impossible to wake up'
While Russian state media gives the impression that everyone in Russia supports the war and Putin, many of the country's more liberal, educated and well-traveled citizens have spent the past nine months horrified about the violence inflicted on Ukraine by their own country.
Rachel Marsden: Europe probe should terrify Washington
While all eyes were on the FIFA football World Cup in Qatar earlier this month, Belgian authorities were raiding the European Parliament itself and 20 other locations, including private residences of parliamentarians. What reportedly started out as an investigation into Chinese and Russian foreign influence on the European Union institutions that set top-down laws for all of Europe, uncovered something else. Within days, authorities were releasing photos of the hundreds of thousands of euros allegedly seized at the homes of EU employees and officials, including...
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours
TAIPEI – China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions i n a U.S. annual defense spending bill. China’s military harassment of...
Gary Franks: Proper vetting can prevent next Trojan horse
Could America be engaged in a Trojan Horse war? If so, we are losing badly. I am referring to the crisis at the Mexican border. Do Democrats really want to fix it? Many have said that politics is not rocket science. They would be right. After all, numerous occupations are included in the “prior job” category for many elected officials. In fact, in my first re-election bid I ran against a female state representative whose day job was working as a plumber. ...
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
SEOUL – South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions. South Korea’s military...
