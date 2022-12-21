Read full article on original website
The gigantic tunnels and bridges linking Asia to Europe
With sloping banks studded with elegant private mansions, palace parks and centuries-old groves, the Bosphorus is the embodiment of Istanbul. This 19-mile (30-kilometer) strait runs from the Black Sea in the north to the Sea of Marmara in the south. The urban sprawl covers Europe in the west and Asia...
China to scrap quarantine for inbound travelers in major step toward reopening
China will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals from January 8, in a major step toward reopening its borders that have shut the country from the rest of the world for nearly three years. Inbound travelers will only be required to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48...
How to Save Energy With Air Filters By Camfil Canada Air Filtration Serving Toronto, Calgary, Winnipeg, Quebec City, Montreal..
Energy savings and sustainability are more important than ever today. We have the option of driving electric or hybrid electric cars or shopping local and using renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar power. A great way to save energy AND save money is to get a better air filter. By doing so, you can lower your energy bills, receive incentives, lower your carbon footprint, and be sustainable.
Russian sausage magnate dies after hotel fall in India
Russian sausage magnate-turned-lawmaker Pavel Antov died in India on Saturday after falling from the third floor of his hotel, according to the Indian police. Antov's death came after his friend and travel companion Vladimir Budanov died of a heart attack on Antov's 65th birthday, two days earlier, Vivekanand Sharma, a senior police official in India's northeastern Odisha state, said Tuesday.
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price caps, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday banning oil supplies to countries that have introduced price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products, according to the decree published on the Kremlin's website -- a move that may prove to be largely symbolic. Earlier this month, Western countries implemented...
