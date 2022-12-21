Read full article on original website
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
Do You Know What Minnesota’s Newest City Is?
There are about 912 cities in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Do you know which one is the newest?. The state of Minnesota is the 12th largest state in area, the 22nd most populous with over 5 million people, and was established in 1858. There is some debate on which city is the oldest in Minnesota.
kscj.com
NO TRAVEL IN MINNESOTA EITHER
YOU CAN ADD MINNESOTA TO THE LIST OF PLACES YOU CAN’T GET TO TODAY. OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AGAINST TRAVEL IN MUCH OF MINNESOTA TODAY. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, AND WIND CHILLS IN THE NEGATIVE 30S COULD CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR STRANDED MOTORISTS.
mprnews.org
At a Minneapolis tent encampment, a chosen family sticks together in the storm
Living outside is a matter of survival, regardless of what the weather’s like. From brazen summer heat to this week’s subzero temperatures and extreme wind, many communities of tent encampments in Minneapolis rely on one another to get through. That’s the case for Samira, Eric and Jaylin, three...
This is Minnesota’s Favorite Christmas Movie, is it Yours?
Only 2 days till Christmas!! And hey if you can’t go anywhere for the holidays due to Minnesota’s blizzard, might as well spend time watching Christmas movies!. Did you know today is National Christmas Movie Marathon Day? What better way to celebrate it than a Friday night with family when it’s oh-so cold outside, and watch Minnesota's favorite holiday movie!
94.3 Jack FM
Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 23, 2022
This week’s snowstorm kept many anglers off the lakes, but those that did head out reported nice numbers of walleye and panfish. Effective presentations included jigging spoons with minnows, and minnows on deadsticks, especially during early morning, late afternoon and evening hours. Please note that this week’s heavy, thick...
Nostalgic Minnesota Christmas Bear Giving Me All the Warm Feels! Who has One?
I've been seeing it for a couple weeks on Facebook and every time I see it, it gives me all the nostalgic feels for Christmas. Remember Santa Bear? With his knitted Christmas colored hat and scarf? He was first introduced to us by the Minnesota founded department store Dayton's, back in 1985. I was only four years old at that time, but I will always remember when Santa Bear came around. Did you have one? Do you still have one?
Stages Of A True ‘Minnesota Goodbye’, America’s Longest Farewell Ritual
Given that I am a Minnesota transplant, having grown up in Southern Wisconsin, there were many things that I have learned over the years about this great state and its people. They're hard working, salt of the earth types who are proud of their heritage and their hometowns. They're always willing to lend a helping hand even to a complete stranger. The weather is always a main topic of conversation and usually some reference to one of the major sports teams comes up and how disappointed they are at this particular season.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Not just Rondo: Exhibits show how Interstates uprooted other Black communities
The story of St. Paul’s historic Rondo neighborhood, decimated by the construction of Interstate 94, is one that most Twin Cities residents should be familiar with by now. Especially as the Reconnect Rondo project seeks to “recreate land that was once lost.”. Similar stories are still being told...
Icehouse invention turning heads on Minnesota lakes
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — In a state known for our many lakes, it's safe to say Minnesotans know a thing or two about ice fishing. Minnesota native and ice-fishing enthusiast Tom Roering invented a machine to make ice fishing easier and safer. Tom calls it the Wilcraft. The...
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox9.com
Minnesota DNR updates wolf management plan, 10-year goals
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released an updated wolf management plan that it will use over the next 10 years to continue to increase wolf populations throughout Minnesota, and hopefully beyond. The plan details the diverse and changing public attitudes about...
boreal.org
Winter storm update: Blizzard conditions lead to highway closures in Minnesota
MnDOT's 511 travel conditions map showed roads closed, or travel not advised, over a wide swath of southwest and south-central Minnesota due to blizzard conditions on Thursday night. Minnesota Department of Transportation. December 23, 2022 from MPR News. Highways across a large swath of south-central and southwest Minnesota were shut...
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota
From the massive blizzards leaving people snowed in, to the countless frozen lakes in the winter, Minnesota is no stranger to extreme winter temperatures. But just how cold does it get? Well, brace yourself – because the coldest temperature ever recorded in The Land of 10,000 Lakes was a mind-boggling -60° F!
Restaurants, businesses close doors as blizzard hits Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Restaurants and businesses across the Twin Cities metro and beyond are closing early as blizzard conditions sweep the state. The taproom at Bad Weather Brewing Company in St. Paul...
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
mprnews.org
How much snow fell in your part of Minnesota? Snow reports from across the state
Parts of Minnesota saw a foot of snow Wednesday into early Thursday, adding to what’s already been a very snowy winter across much of the state. Here’s a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and neighboring states, as of noon Thursday.
Enjoy This Video Of A Minnesota Mink Out For A Run In The Snow
Ever seen a mink out for a run? Well, it's not like this little fella was exercising on purpose, but a Northern Minnesota lodge caught the four-legged critter out running before the North Shore got blasted by snow. Gunflint Pines Resort and Campground posted the video of the mink out...
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
