KROC News

What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?

Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
kscj.com

NO TRAVEL IN MINNESOTA EITHER

YOU CAN ADD MINNESOTA TO THE LIST OF PLACES YOU CAN’T GET TO TODAY. OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AGAINST TRAVEL IN MUCH OF MINNESOTA TODAY. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, AND WIND CHILLS IN THE NEGATIVE 30S COULD CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR STRANDED MOTORISTS.
Power 96

This is Minnesota’s Favorite Christmas Movie, is it Yours?

Only 2 days till Christmas!! And hey if you can’t go anywhere for the holidays due to Minnesota’s blizzard, might as well spend time watching Christmas movies!. Did you know today is National Christmas Movie Marathon Day? What better way to celebrate it than a Friday night with family when it’s oh-so cold outside, and watch Minnesota's favorite holiday movie!
94.3 Jack FM

Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 23, 2022

This week’s snowstorm kept many anglers off the lakes, but those that did head out reported nice numbers of walleye and panfish. Effective presentations included jigging spoons with minnows, and minnows on deadsticks, especially during early morning, late afternoon and evening hours. Please note that this week’s heavy, thick...
MIX 94.9

Nostalgic Minnesota Christmas Bear Giving Me All the Warm Feels! Who has One?

I've been seeing it for a couple weeks on Facebook and every time I see it, it gives me all the nostalgic feels for Christmas. Remember Santa Bear? With his knitted Christmas colored hat and scarf? He was first introduced to us by the Minnesota founded department store Dayton's, back in 1985. I was only four years old at that time, but I will always remember when Santa Bear came around. Did you have one? Do you still have one?
Kat Kountry 105

Stages Of A True ‘Minnesota Goodbye’, America’s Longest Farewell Ritual

Given that I am a Minnesota transplant, having grown up in Southern Wisconsin, there were many things that I have learned over the years about this great state and its people. They're hard working, salt of the earth types who are proud of their heritage and their hometowns. They're always willing to lend a helping hand even to a complete stranger. The weather is always a main topic of conversation and usually some reference to one of the major sports teams comes up and how disappointed they are at this particular season.
KARE 11

Icehouse invention turning heads on Minnesota lakes

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — In a state known for our many lakes, it's safe to say Minnesotans know a thing or two about ice fishing. Minnesota native and ice-fishing enthusiast Tom Roering invented a machine to make ice fishing easier and safer. Tom calls it the Wilcraft. The...
fox9.com

Minnesota DNR updates wolf management plan, 10-year goals

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released an updated wolf management plan that it will use over the next 10 years to continue to increase wolf populations throughout Minnesota, and hopefully beyond. The plan details the diverse and changing public attitudes about...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota

From the massive blizzards leaving people snowed in, to the countless frozen lakes in the winter, Minnesota is no stranger to extreme winter temperatures. But just how cold does it get? Well, brace yourself – because the coldest temperature ever recorded in The Land of 10,000 Lakes was a mind-boggling -60° F!
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
