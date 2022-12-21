Read full article on original website
Related
Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents
Drew Barrymore spoke candidly to 'Entertainment Tonight' and opened up about why she doesn't give her daughter Christmas gifts.
25 Christmas cookie recipes for the Holiday season
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — It’s time to play some Christmas songs and get baking some delicious Holiday cookies. After all, nothing adds a little sweetness to the season quite like a fresh plate of sugar cookies or a warm yule log. The practice of baking cookies specifically for Christmas dates back to the 16th century, which […]
103GBF
Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0