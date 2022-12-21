Read full article on original website
The Letcher County Central Lady Cougars are 2-6 and will next play today when they face Gallatin County at 3:00pm this afternoon in the Pam Brown Classic at Carroll County at Carrollton in northern Kentucky. The LCC girls will return home to face Shelby Valley this Monday January 2.
The Letcher County Central Cougar Boys are 8-5 on the season and will next play at Lee High School in Jonesville VA this Friday December 30th. The next Cougar boys home game will be against Clay County on January 5th.
