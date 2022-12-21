Read full article on original website
Tickets available for Westfield International Air Show parking and VIP
The Westfield International Air Show announced parking passes and VIP tickets available for the 2023 event at Barnes Air National Guard Base.
Criminal justice students at Westfield High School solve the case of which reindeer ran over Grandma
WESTFIELD — Students in the criminal justice pathway at Westfield High School were recently asked to solve an age-old holiday mystery: which reindeer ran over Grandma?. “We have been studying criminal investigation, evidence collection, etc., and I was looking for a fun way to incorporate what we have learned into a hands-on, holiday-themed assignment,” said criminal justice teacher Kara LaValley.
Electrical fire due to tree on wires in Southampton
Part of College Highway in Southampton was closed Friday night due to a fire.
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York where everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
Multifamily home damaged in Ludlow fire
The Ludlow Fire Department put out a fire on Rogers Ave. Thursday night.
Milk truck strikes multiple buildings in New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, N.Y (NEWS10)- A tractor trailer carrying milk lost control this evening and struck two apartment buildings on Main Street in New Lebanon. The New York State Police state that initial report show no injuries to the driver or residents of the apartment buildings.
Holiday Travelers! These Are The Most Popular Hotel Chains In Massachusetts (PHOTOS)
Here's a question for you, fellow Berkshire County residents. When you're doing any form of traveling(not necessarily during the holiday season, but anytime) whether it's within the borders of the Bay State or not, do you have a particular hotel chain that you prefer?. I remember way back when anytime...
Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
