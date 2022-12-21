ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanks to all of the Berkshire County folks who participated in the 'Light Up the Berkshires 2022' photo contest. This year we received 70 entries and were delighted to see some exciting and fun displays throughout Berkshire County. In addition, we decided to draw four (4) winners at random and each winner receives $250.00 in holiday cash. Before we reveal this year's four winners we want to thank the following sponsors for making this contest possible. They consist of the following:
As we have hit 'Christmas Week', it's that time of year to explore all the great Christmas traditions throughout the New England region. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in New England, or just the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire tri-state region on Friday afternoon due to the significant drop in temperatures that will occur between 2 and 5 pm. A "FLASH FREEZE" has been implemented as any wet surfaces will turn into ice. It is NOT advisable to be on the roads as lows also drop into the single digits. Saturday and Sunday seem to be your best bet in heading to your holiday destination, although temperatures won't go over 20 degrees and wind chills will add more complications, so plan accordingly and bundle up.
Ahhh, local restaurants, there's a fair amount of them. And, depending on the food served, everyone has their favorite, or "go-to". Favorite Italian restaurant...favorite seafood establishment...fave Mexican food...fave chain restaurant...fave watering hole...favorite breakfast eaterie, you get the idea. It's a truly special thing though when some of our local restaurants...
WESTFIELD — Students in the criminal justice pathway at Westfield High School were recently asked to solve an age-old holiday mystery: which reindeer ran over Grandma?. “We have been studying criminal investigation, evidence collection, etc., and I was looking for a fun way to incorporate what we have learned into a hands-on, holiday-themed assignment,” said criminal justice teacher Kara LaValley.
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
