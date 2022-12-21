NPR producer Tyler Bartlam enlists the help of her grandmother to make a special recipe. All this weekend, we've been hearing about special recipes - the kind you make for the holidays or that are really special to creating memories with families and loved ones. And now we want to get even more personal. Our very own producer and director Tyler Bartlam spoke with her grandmother, Sylvia Noureddin (ph), who she calls Teta (ph), Arabic for grandma, about her Christmas cookie tradition. And she put together this piece to walk us through one special recipe in particular.

