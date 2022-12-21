Read full article on original website
Cumbia: The musical backbone of Latin America
Cumbia is the backbone of music across Latin America — whether you're from Ushuaia or East Los Angeles, you've likely heard it blaring from a stereo. From our play friends at NPR's Alt.Latino, Jasmine Garsd and Felix Contreras talk about their common love of cumbia, despite their differences in origins, cultures, and generations.
Eight-year-old steals the show with his dance moves at elementary Christmas concert
An eight-year-old student stole the show at his elementary school Christmas concert after his dance moves went viral, garnering millions of views. “I just started dancing,” Jaden Williams, from Menlo Park in the Bay Area of California, told KGO-TV. “I was feeling the vibe.”The concert, a clip of which has received more than millions of views on Instagram, took place shortly before school ended for winter break. “I was so excited to do that,” Jaden told KGO about the performance. “I would tell Miss Harrington, my music teacher, ‘When is the concert going to start?’ I was so happy.”“His...
A couple in Sweden has had enough with Wham's 'Last Christmas'
Hip-hop artist Lecrae raps about Jesus and Christianity on his new mixtape, "Church Clothes 4." This music compilation that's looser and freer than a studio album explores racism, problems in the church, police brutality and abortion. I spoke with Lecrae earlier about when he became a Christian.
LECRAE: (Rapping) I got arrested, was immature. Being a rebellious, kind of mischievous kid, didn't grow up with his father and started asking some questions about purpose, about life. And that led me down a religious journey. And that's where I heard the message of Christ and was - you know, had a spiritual transformation.
How to make space for fun in life
NPR's Julia Furlan talks with Catherine Price, author of "The Power of Fun" for an episode of Life Kit about differentiating between true and fake fun and creating more fun in life. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When was the last time you had fun - not just like, oh, I saw...
Lyrics from 'Human Kind' by Straw Man Army will stay with you
When the words in a song hit you the right way, they stay with you. So our colleagues at NPR Music collected lyrics they could not shake in 2022. LARS GOTRICH, BYLINE: Hi. My name is Lars Gotrich. I'm a producer for NPR Music. And this is the band Straw Man Army. The song is "Human Kind."
Grandma's Christmas cookies to take you back to your childhood
NPR producer Tyler Bartlam enlists the help of her grandmother to make a special recipe. All this weekend, we've been hearing about special recipes - the kind you make for the holidays or that are really special to creating memories with families and loved ones. And now we want to get even more personal. Our very own producer and director Tyler Bartlam spoke with her grandmother, Sylvia Noureddin (ph), who she calls Teta (ph), Arabic for grandma, about her Christmas cookie tradition. And she put together this piece to walk us through one special recipe in particular.
Encore: Author Erica Perl on her book, 'The Ninth Night of Hanukkah'
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with author Erica Perl about her book, "The Ninth Night of Hanukkah," which shares the story of two kids inspired to start a new unusual tradition. Last night was the eighth and final night of Hanukkah. Children's book author Erica Perl imagines, what if there were nine? A couple years ago, I spoke with her about her picture book "The Ninth Night Of Hanukkah." In the story, Rachel and Max move into a new apartment with their parents. They can't find the box that has the family's menorah, dreidel and other stuff for the holiday. So what do they do?
Lyrics from 'Me Porto Bonito' by Bad Bunny will stay with you
BAD BUNNY: (Singing) Ella sabe que esta buenota y no la presumen. SAYRE: I literally could not think of a lyric that has been in my head more this year than tu no ere' bebecita, tu ere' bebesota. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ME PORTO BONITO") BAD BUNNY: (Singing) Tu no ere'...
Many people are celebrating Kwanzaa — we'll find out what's on the menu
It is officially Kwanzaa season. The weeklong celebration of African American culture and heritage runs through New Year's Day. Traditionally, the holiday is celebrated with candle lighting and reflecting on the principles of Kwanzaa, like creativity and self-determination. But what do you eat on Kwanzaa? Tonya Hopkins and Kenya Parham have some delicious suggestions. They are the creators of a new online miniseries for the Food Network called "The Kwanzaa Menu." And you two know one another.
Here's what a chef in Bethlehem cooks up for Christmas Day
NPR's Daniel Estrin talks with chef and Bethlehem native Fadi Kattan about traditional holiday food in the place revered as the birthplace of Jesus. On this Christmas Day, I'd like to take you to the little town of Bethlehem, where tradition says Jesus was born, and where Fadi Kattan was born. Is that true?
