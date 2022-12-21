ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

Unpacking USF’s Historic Blowout of Arizona State

USF head coach Chris Gerlufsen, forward Isaiah Hawthorne and center Saba Gigiberia all said the same thing: They took Monday’s loss personally. “Taking it personally” manifested itself in the best possible way on Wednesday night, when the Dons bludgeoned 25th-ranked Arizona State, 97-60. It’s the third-largest margin of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
houseofsparky.com

Arizona State announces a flurry of coaching contract extensions

With staff turnover amongst the football program grabbing many of the headlines in recent weeks, Sun Devil Athletics made moves elsewhere in its coaching portfolio to bolster some of the most consistent and top-performing programs. Cliff English (triathlon), Missy Farr-Kaye (women’s golf), Matt Thurmond (men’s golf), and Graham Winkworth (soccer)...
TEMPE, AZ
pokesreport.com

Wisconsin Badgers Arrive in Phoenix for Bowl Date with Oklahoma State

PHOENIX, Ariz. – The Wisconsin Badgers have hit town as their Delta Airlines charter landed at Phoneix Sky Harbor Airport middle of the day. Wisconsin has new head coach Luke Fickell, who is replacing interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jim Leonard. Fickell was hired away from his successful run at the University of Cincinnati and in a rare move he will be the head coach in name for the Guranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State in Chase Field on Tuesday night at 9:15 p.m. (central). The 6-6 Badgers will be trying to keep a string of winning seasons going that stretches way back. The Badgers have gone to a bowl for 21 straight seasons.
MADISON, WI
sports360az.com

Devon Dampier – 2022 Danny White Quarterback of the Year

Sports360AZ and the National Football Foundation Valley of the Sun Chapter teamed up to present the 2022 recipients of the National Football Foundation Valley of the Sun Chapter Awards and Champions. Watch the full show with all of the award winners here. Devon Dampier led the Saguaro Sabercats offense throwing...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Enough signatures collected to get proposed Coyotes entertainment district on ballot

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe voters may soon decide if they want the proposed Arizona Coyotes $2.1 billion arena and entertainment district. After the Tempe City Council voted unanimously to move forward with the project in late November, they needed to get just over 2,000 signatures to put it on the ballot in May. On Friday evening, Tempe officials announced enough verified signatures were collected.
TEMPE, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Election 2022: Kari Lake loses lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor’s race

An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of the Republican’s defeat in the state’s gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake’s lawsuit, which accused Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, of misconduct in her agency’s administration of the election, KNXV-TV reported.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Phoenix

Arizona has some of the most breathtaking waterfalls and swimming spots on the whole continent! It’s incredible, but in the Arizona desert not far from Phoenix, there are literally dozens of idyllic oases. It’s amazing how many locations you can visit in a day trip within two hours of Phoenix to swim in a breathtaking swimming hole or splash about in a waterfall.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Gummi World Breaks Dietary Supplement Barriers With Grand Opening of Chandler Facility

Gummi World, a leading dietary supplement manufacturer, today celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new 55,000-square-foot dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, the Arizona Commerce Authority, along with the City of Chandler and community leaders joined Gummi World President Alexander Candelario to...
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions

Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Yahoo!

Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft

Kari Lake’s trial is over. The Big Reveal about Arizona’s election is, well …. revealed. Turns out there was no bombshell evidence proving that some nefarious soul over at Maricopa County schemed up a plan to rob Lake of victory. There wasn’t even a small firecracker. Not...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Tempe’s Accidentally Racist Ban on Flavored Nicotine Gins Up Controversy

Tempe City Council doesn’t even vape, bro. The seven-member council cobbled together a proposed ban on what they’re calling “flavored tobacco vape products" and held two meetings in early December to hear public comments ahead of a vote early next year. Overwhelmingly, people spoke out against it.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

‘Once-in-a-Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel to, from Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy