PHOENIX, Ariz. – The Wisconsin Badgers have hit town as their Delta Airlines charter landed at Phoneix Sky Harbor Airport middle of the day. Wisconsin has new head coach Luke Fickell, who is replacing interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jim Leonard. Fickell was hired away from his successful run at the University of Cincinnati and in a rare move he will be the head coach in name for the Guranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State in Chase Field on Tuesday night at 9:15 p.m. (central). The 6-6 Badgers will be trying to keep a string of winning seasons going that stretches way back. The Badgers have gone to a bowl for 21 straight seasons.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO