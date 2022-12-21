Read full article on original website
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Peoria cracks down on short-term rentals with new rulesEdy ZooPeoria, AZ
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationStill UnsolvedScottsdale, AZ
sfstandard.com
Unpacking USF’s Historic Blowout of Arizona State
USF head coach Chris Gerlufsen, forward Isaiah Hawthorne and center Saba Gigiberia all said the same thing: They took Monday’s loss personally. “Taking it personally” manifested itself in the best possible way on Wednesday night, when the Dons bludgeoned 25th-ranked Arizona State, 97-60. It’s the third-largest margin of...
Kenny Dillingham: Change coming to ASU football with 2024, 2025 recruiting classes
Kenny Dillingham has been through a whirlwind in his first month as head coach of Arizona State. Since taking over for former interim Shaun Aguano and replacing head coach Herm Edwards on Nov. 27, Dillingham and his staff have been working feverishly both on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.
Arizona State football names Trenton Bourguet spring starter; QB competition open
TEMPE — Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham on Thursday said incumbent starter Trenton Bourguet will be QB1 when spring football practice begins. “Trenton’s going to take the first snap at quarterback this spring because he’s deserved it and earned it,” Dillingham said. Bourguet,...
houseofsparky.com
Arizona State announces a flurry of coaching contract extensions
With staff turnover amongst the football program grabbing many of the headlines in recent weeks, Sun Devil Athletics made moves elsewhere in its coaching portfolio to bolster some of the most consistent and top-performing programs. Cliff English (triathlon), Missy Farr-Kaye (women’s golf), Matt Thurmond (men’s golf), and Graham Winkworth (soccer)...
Former Idaho State WR Guillory, UNLV OL Fautanu join ASU football’s incoming transfers
Former UNLV offensive lineman Leif Fautanu and former Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory announced their transfers to Arizona State on Friday. Fautanu is a 6-foot-2, 305-pound center who has two years of eligibility after playing in 30 games for the Rebels. Guillory is a 6-foot-2 wideout who also has...
pokesreport.com
Wisconsin Badgers Arrive in Phoenix for Bowl Date with Oklahoma State
PHOENIX, Ariz. – The Wisconsin Badgers have hit town as their Delta Airlines charter landed at Phoneix Sky Harbor Airport middle of the day. Wisconsin has new head coach Luke Fickell, who is replacing interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jim Leonard. Fickell was hired away from his successful run at the University of Cincinnati and in a rare move he will be the head coach in name for the Guranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State in Chase Field on Tuesday night at 9:15 p.m. (central). The 6-6 Badgers will be trying to keep a string of winning seasons going that stretches way back. The Badgers have gone to a bowl for 21 straight seasons.
sports360az.com
Devon Dampier – 2022 Danny White Quarterback of the Year
Sports360AZ and the National Football Foundation Valley of the Sun Chapter teamed up to present the 2022 recipients of the National Football Foundation Valley of the Sun Chapter Awards and Champions. Watch the full show with all of the award winners here. Devon Dampier led the Saguaro Sabercats offense throwing...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
kjzz.org
Some students got 'acceptance' letters from ASU before they applied. Here's why
It’s the middle of college application season. This fall, Arizona State University sent roughly 7,100 “acceptance” letters to high school students in 12 districts throughout the state who hadn’t even applied yet. It’s an expansion of an outreach technique ASU had already been using for years...
KTAR.com
Here’s what is open in Glendale around the Arizona Cardinals’ Christmas game
PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals for the second year in a row play at State Farm Stadium on Christmas and there are a number of options to choose from for food and drinks either before or after the game. The Cardinals will play host to quarterback Tom Brady and...
AZFamily
Enough signatures collected to get proposed Coyotes entertainment district on ballot
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe voters may soon decide if they want the proposed Arizona Coyotes $2.1 billion arena and entertainment district. After the Tempe City Council voted unanimously to move forward with the project in late November, they needed to get just over 2,000 signatures to put it on the ballot in May. On Friday evening, Tempe officials announced enough verified signatures were collected.
Election 2022: Kari Lake loses lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor’s race
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of the Republican’s defeat in the state’s gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake’s lawsuit, which accused Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, of misconduct in her agency’s administration of the election, KNXV-TV reported.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Phoenix
Arizona has some of the most breathtaking waterfalls and swimming spots on the whole continent! It’s incredible, but in the Arizona desert not far from Phoenix, there are literally dozens of idyllic oases. It’s amazing how many locations you can visit in a day trip within two hours of Phoenix to swim in a breathtaking swimming hole or splash about in a waterfall.
The Best City To Live In If You Love Sunny Days
If you dread snow-covered streets and cloudy days the majority of the week, consider moving to a city that has nothing short of sunny days all year round.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Gummi World Breaks Dietary Supplement Barriers With Grand Opening of Chandler Facility
Gummi World, a leading dietary supplement manufacturer, today celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new 55,000-square-foot dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, the Arizona Commerce Authority, along with the City of Chandler and community leaders joined Gummi World President Alexander Candelario to...
kjzz.org
How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions
Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
Yahoo!
Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft
Kari Lake’s trial is over. The Big Reveal about Arizona’s election is, well …. revealed. Turns out there was no bombshell evidence proving that some nefarious soul over at Maricopa County schemed up a plan to rob Lake of victory. There wasn’t even a small firecracker. Not...
Phoenix New Times
Tempe’s Accidentally Racist Ban on Flavored Nicotine Gins Up Controversy
Tempe City Council doesn’t even vape, bro. The seven-member council cobbled together a proposed ban on what they’re calling “flavored tobacco vape products" and held two meetings in early December to hear public comments ahead of a vote early next year. Overwhelmingly, people spoke out against it.
Historic Underground Bowling Alley Uncovered In Phoenix
"There was kind of these myths about where it was, what it was."
AZFamily
‘Once-in-a-Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel to, from Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.
