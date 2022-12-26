ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

5 Fairfield County Smoke Shops Nabbed For Selling Vape Products To Minors, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago

Five Fairfield County businesses were busted for allegedly selling vape tobacco products to minors during an undercover compliance check.

The compliance check took place in Norwalk on Monday, Dec. 19 at several different locations.

The Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division and Special Victims Unit conducted the checks after continued complaints from parents regarding minors purchasing vape tobacco products, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.

During the sting, the police department worked with underage community members and visited five locations, Dinho said.

All the locations were found not to be in compliance, where clerks sold vape products to children under 21 years of age, without asking for identification or verifying their age, he added.

The following businesses were found in violation, they were all charged with two counts of illegal sale of tobacco to a minor and fined $1,050, except for Vapewise which was fined $300:

  • Mohegan Smoke Shop, 84 North Main St.
  • Smokey Bear Smoke Shop, 43 North Main St.
  • ZAZA Smoke Shop, 360 Connecticut Ave.
  • Vapewise, 201 Liberty Square

The fifth shop's name was not available.

"Additionally, while conducting this operation, Officers turned away numerous underage minors who entered these establishments intending to purchase tobacco products," Dinho said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Norwalk Police will continue to seek compliance from these establishments.

Any additional information can be reported to the Norwalk Police at the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

Westport, CT
