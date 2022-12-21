Read full article on original website
Ukraine aims for a peace summit by the end of February, foreign minister says
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s foreign minister said Monday his government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February, preferably at the United Nations with Secretary-General António Guterres as a possible mediator, around the anniversary of Russia’s war. But Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba...
Congressman-elect George Santos faces increasing calls to resign
Rep.-elect George Santos is facing increasing calls to resign after he admitted that he fabricated parts of his résumé, including information about his education and employment history. In a bombshell investigation published Dec. 19, The New York Times said it was unable to substantiate many of Santos’ alleged...
Trump tax returns to be released to the public Friday, House committee says
The House Ways and Means Committee plans to release Donald Trump’s tax returns Friday, a spokesperson for the committee said Tuesday. The committee voted to make the returns public in a party-line vote last week, and it initially planned to release the documents as early as last Wednesday, but the disclosure has been delayed as staffers are still redacting sensitive personal information like Social Security numbers from the documents.
‘I expect to win’: Candidates make MTP a campaign stop for 75 years
From Adlai Stevenson and Shirley Chisolm, to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, Meet the Press has been a destination for candidates seeking the White House.Dec. 25, 2022.
Pope says the world was suffering from 'a famine of peace' in Christmas message
Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, saying the world was suffering from a “famine of peace.”. Delivering the 10th Christmas “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) blessing and message of his pontificate, he also urged people to look beyond the “shallow holiday glitter” and help the homeless, immigrants, refugees and the poor in their midst seeking comfort, warmth and food.
Supreme Court keeps in place Trump-era immigration policy allowing asylum-seekers to be quickly turned away
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Title 42 — a Trump-era immigration policy implemented when the pandemic broke out to quickly expel asylum-seekers at the border — to remain in effect for now, putting a judge’s ruling that would have ended it last week on hold.
Supreme Court temporarily keeps Title 42 in place
The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday to keep the Trump-era immigration policy in place. NBC News Correspondent Josh Lederman breaks down the latest from the White House.Dec. 27, 2022.
Ukrainians 'know what we are fighting for,' Zelenskyy says in defiant Christmas message after Russian strikes
Ukrainians “know what we are fighting for,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a defiant Christmas message Saturday, hours after officials said 10 people had been killed by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson. “Dinner at the family table cannot be so tasty and warm. There may...
Ukrainian drone is shot down deep within Russia, killing 3, officials say
Russia said Monday that it had shot down a Ukrainian drone close to one of its air bases for long-range bombers deep inside its own territory and that three Russian air force personnel had been killed in the incident. The drone was allegedly flying near Russia’s Engels air base where...
Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about past work experience, education
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college education but has not indicated a willingness to resign from his U.S. House seat. NBC News' Emilie Ikeda reports on what Santos claimed during his campaign and how his critics are responding.Dec. 27, 2022.
‘Communist idea is no more than … fairy tale’: 75 years of foreign leaders on MTP
In the 75 years Meet the Press has been on television, 79 foreign leaders have appeared on the broadcast. Dec. 25, 2022.
Kim Jong Un claims North Korean success as key political meeting begins
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger effort to overcome hardships and challenges facing his country as he opened a key political meeting after carrying out a record number of missile tests this year. A plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party was...
N.Y. Rep.-elect Santos admits to lying about career, college
WASHINGTON — Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House. In an interview with the New York Post, Santos said: “My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.”...
Taiwan to extend military conscription to one year, citing threat from China
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan will extend compulsory military service to one year from four months starting in 2024 due to the rising threat the democratically governed island faces from its giant neighbor China, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday. The move, which had been well-flagged ahead of time, comes...
Major aid groups suspend work in desperately poor Afghanistan after Taliban bar women
KABUL, Afghanistan — Four major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the International Rescue Committee, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot effectively...
10 dead, 55 wounded as shells pummel Ukrainian city of Kherson, officials say
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55 in the city that Moscow’s troops were forced to abandon last month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted photos...
