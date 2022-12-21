ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump tax returns to be released to the public Friday, House committee says

The House Ways and Means Committee plans to release Donald Trump’s tax returns Friday, a spokesperson for the committee said Tuesday. The committee voted to make the returns public in a party-line vote last week, and it initially planned to release the documents as early as last Wednesday, but the disclosure has been delayed as staffers are still redacting sensitive personal information like Social Security numbers from the documents.
Pope says the world was suffering from 'a famine of peace' in Christmas message

Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, saying the world was suffering from a “famine of peace.”. Delivering the 10th Christmas “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) blessing and message of his pontificate, he also urged people to look beyond the “shallow holiday glitter” and help the homeless, immigrants, refugees and the poor in their midst seeking comfort, warmth and food.
