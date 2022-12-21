Read full article on original website
New York State laws taking effect in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close, we'll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023.
Companies Can Now Be Charged Criminally For Worker Deaths In New York State
Governor Hochul has signed legislation to hold corporations criminally responsible for workers' deaths in New York State. The legislation, S.621B/A.4947B, amends the Penal Law in New York and establishes Carlos' Law. Carlos Moncayo, was a 22-year-old construction worker who tragically died in 2015 on the job while working at a construction site in New York City construction.
Gov. Hochul Signs New Law Making Huge Changes To Voting In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that changes voting laws in New York State. Governor Hochul signed legislation S.2951A/A.8858A, which gives voters more time to register and vote ahead of an election. Now, as long as the board of elections has received a person's registration 10 days prior to the election,...
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
Possible Massive Wage Increase Coming For Teachers In New York
A new proposed bill could end up giving many teachers in New York a huge raise. Last week, a Florida congress member introduced a new bill that would raise the minimum salary for any public school teacher to at least $60,000. Florida Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson who chairs the Higher...
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
Hochul signs Buy American Salt Act Thursday
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act on Thursday which will allow New York public agencies and authorities that use rock salt or sodium chloride to make their purchases from salt mines that are here in the United States. "With the Buy American Salt Act, we...
Marijuana's Black Market Is Undercutting Legal Businesses
Legal weed markets across the country are struggling to compete with nontaxed, illicit businesses, where consumers get better deals, despite potential health risks. In New York City, crackdowns are beginning to contain the "tens of thousands" illicit businesses contending with the state's newly launched legal market. Cannabis company executives are...
New York Residents Now Have a 24-month Extension from the DHS to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Be Allowed to Board a Plane
New York residents now have a postponed or extended deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license. It used to be May 3, 2023. But now the new deadline, according to NY's DMV, is May 7, 2025.
New York to Open First Legal Pot Dispensary by Year's End
"The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country's most lucrative.Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Housing Works, a minority-controlled nonprofit in Manhattan that serves people with HIV and AIDS, will be the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public — even though dozens of illegal shops have been in operation for many months.The announcement was made one month after the state's Cannabis Control Board took a monumental step in establishing a legal...
Nearly $30 million in final Excluded Workers Fund payments to be sent to New Yorkers in need
Most recipients will get maximum benefit amount of $15,600. √ More than $2 billion was distributed to 130,000 New Yorkers who did not qualify for traditional unemployment insurance or other pandemic relief benefits. √ First-of-its-kind program served as model for local & state governments across country who established similar programs.
Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
Here are 5 new laws in New York aimed at preventing, treating substance use disorder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul signed five pieces of legislation into law on Friday that continues the state’s effort to prevent and treat substance use disorder. “My Administration is committed to working every day to fight substance use disorder and providing New Yorkers with further access to lifesaving resources, services, and care,” Hochul said. “I am proud to sign this legislative package into law, which will support countless New Yorkers struggling with addiction and save lives.”
Hochul to continue New York’s minimum wage increases
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s minimum wage is increasing. Governor Kathy Hochul says the state will move forward on phasing in the $15 an hour minimum wage across upstate New York. On New Year’s Eve, the wage will increase by one dollar to $14.20. Approximately 200,000...
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Establishing Statewide Pay Transparency Law
Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation (S.9427-A/A.10477) establishing a statewide pay transparency law in New York State, requiring employers to list salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions. "In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for our...
State Of Emergency For New York State
A blizzard warning is in effect for many parts of New York State. As schools are closed and many flights and meetings across New York are canceled, this could be a historic and deadly storm. As the forecast gets more focused on the winds, the power outage map is expected...
New York weighs what to do with former state prisons
Over the last decade, New York has closed prisons around upstate communities as its population of incarcerated people has dwindled. Now, Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration is trying to weigh what to do with a dozen former prison sites scattered around New York that remain vacant. A commission studying the issue...
