Companies Can Now Be Charged Criminally For Worker Deaths In New York State

Governor Hochul has signed legislation to hold corporations criminally responsible for workers' deaths in New York State. The legislation, S.621B/A.4947B, amends the Penal Law in New York and establishes Carlos' Law. Carlos Moncayo, was a 22-year-old construction worker who tragically died in 2015 on the job while working at a construction site in New York City construction.
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?

As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
WKTV

Hochul signs Buy American Salt Act Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act on Thursday which will allow New York public agencies and authorities that use rock salt or sodium chloride to make their purchases from salt mines that are here in the United States. "With the Buy American Salt Act, we...
NBC Philadelphia

Marijuana's Black Market Is Undercutting Legal Businesses

Legal weed markets across the country are struggling to compete with nontaxed, illicit businesses, where consumers get better deals, despite potential health risks. In New York City, crackdowns are beginning to contain the "tens of thousands" illicit businesses contending with the state's newly launched legal market. Cannabis company executives are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

New York to Open First Legal Pot Dispensary by Year's End

"The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country's most lucrative.Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Housing Works, a minority-controlled nonprofit in Manhattan that serves people with HIV and AIDS, will be the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public — even though dozens of illegal shops have been in operation for many months.The announcement was made one month after the state's Cannabis Control Board took a monumental step in establishing a legal...
NEW YORK STATE
wnypapers.com

Nearly $30 million in final Excluded Workers Fund payments to be sent to New Yorkers in need

Most recipients will get maximum benefit amount of $15,600. √ More than $2 billion was distributed to 130,000 New Yorkers who did not qualify for traditional unemployment insurance or other pandemic relief benefits. √ First-of-its-kind program served as model for local & state governments across country who established similar programs.
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 5 new laws in New York aimed at preventing, treating substance use disorder

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul signed five pieces of legislation into law on Friday that continues the state’s effort to prevent and treat substance use disorder. “My Administration is committed to working every day to fight substance use disorder and providing New Yorkers with further access to lifesaving resources, services, and care,” Hochul said. “I am proud to sign this legislative package into law, which will support countless New Yorkers struggling with addiction and save lives.”
NEW YORK STATE
rewind1077.com

Hochul to continue New York’s minimum wage increases

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s minimum wage is increasing. Governor Kathy Hochul says the state will move forward on phasing in the $15 an hour minimum wage across upstate New York. On New Year’s Eve, the wage will increase by one dollar to $14.20. Approximately 200,000...
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Establishing Statewide Pay Transparency Law

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation (S.9427-A/A.10477) establishing a statewide pay transparency law in New York State, requiring employers to list salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions. "In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for our...
Power 93.7 WBLK

State Of Emergency For New York State

A blizzard warning is in effect for many parts of New York State. As schools are closed and many flights and meetings across New York are canceled, this could be a historic and deadly storm. As the forecast gets more focused on the winds, the power outage map is expected...
nystateofpolitics.com

New York weighs what to do with former state prisons

Over the last decade, New York has closed prisons around upstate communities as its population of incarcerated people has dwindled. Now, Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration is trying to weigh what to do with a dozen former prison sites scattered around New York that remain vacant. A commission studying the issue...
NEW YORK STATE
Buffalo NY
