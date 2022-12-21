ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demonstration for Belgian held in Iran calls for his release

Supporters of a Belgian aid worker being held in Iran staged a Christmas Day protest in Brussels to demand his immediate release, with a spokesman questioning why a prisoner swap treaty was stalled. Belgium insists Vandecasteele is innocent and was being held as a hostage as Tehran attempts to force Brussels to release an Iranian agent convicted of terrorism.
Suicide bombing in Pakistan's capital kills 2 suspects and a policeman

A powerful car bomb detonated in a residential area in Pakistan’s capital on Friday, killing two suspected militants and a police officer, police said, raising fears that militants have a presence in one of the country’s safest cities. At least three police officers and seven passersby were wounded...
Taliban orders NGOs to stop women from coming to work

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Afghanistan’s Taliban-run government on Saturday ordered all local and foreign nongovernmental organizations to prevent female employees from reporting to work, in the latest restrictive move against women’s rights and freedoms in the country. The order was made in a letter written in Persian by...
Convicted killer 'The Serpent' to be released

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj is set to be released from prison in Nepal where he was serving time for murdering an American backpacker in 1975. NBC News’ Valerie Castro has more on how the killer known as “The Serpent” will be free once more. Dec. 23, 2022.
Read the full Jan. 6 committee report detailing its investigation into the Capitol attack

The House Jan. 6 committee released its full report on the Capitol attack Thursday, capping 18 months of investigative work. The report details the panel's evidence, as well as its conclusions, chief among them that former President Donald Trump oversaw a multipart effort to overturn the results of an election he knew he had lost, culminating in his supporters’ ransacking the Capitol with the intention to block the formalization of Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.
Pope says the world was suffering from 'a famine of peace' in Christmas message

Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, saying the world was suffering from a “famine of peace.”. Delivering the 10th Christmas “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) blessing and message of his pontificate, he also urged people to look beyond the “shallow holiday glitter” and help the homeless, immigrants, refugees and the poor in their midst seeking comfort, warmth and food.
New assault in Kherson leave 10 dead, dozens wounded

There is no Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine as Russia launched a new aerial assault on the recently liberated city of Kherson. At least 10 died in the attacks in civilian areas. Meanwhile near the border with Russia, religious leaders and musicians visited Ukrainian troops fighting in the war to bring some holiday cheer.Dec. 24, 2022.
Climate change crisis worsens in East Africa

A five-year drought is causing a hunger crisis in East Africa. After NBC News’ Keir Simmons reported on the dire conditions in Kenya last month, UNICEF says viewers’ generosity led to half a million dollars in donations. However, 20 million children there still face drought conditions that are expected to worsen in 2023.Dec. 24, 2022.
