Demonstration for Belgian held in Iran calls for his release
Supporters of a Belgian aid worker being held in Iran staged a Christmas Day protest in Brussels to demand his immediate release, with a spokesman questioning why a prisoner swap treaty was stalled. Belgium insists Vandecasteele is innocent and was being held as a hostage as Tehran attempts to force Brussels to release an Iranian agent convicted of terrorism.
Suicide bombing in Pakistan's capital kills 2 suspects and a policeman
A powerful car bomb detonated in a residential area in Pakistan’s capital on Friday, killing two suspected militants and a police officer, police said, raising fears that militants have a presence in one of the country’s safest cities. At least three police officers and seven passersby were wounded...
Taliban orders NGOs to stop women from coming to work
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Afghanistan’s Taliban-run government on Saturday ordered all local and foreign nongovernmental organizations to prevent female employees from reporting to work, in the latest restrictive move against women’s rights and freedoms in the country. The order was made in a letter written in Persian by...
‘We are all looking for the turning point in this war’: Ukraine Parliament member
Ukraine Parliament Member Kira Rudik joined Meet the Press NOW to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent trip to the United States.Dec. 22, 2022.
Convicted killer 'The Serpent' to be released
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj is set to be released from prison in Nepal where he was serving time for murdering an American backpacker in 1975. NBC News’ Valerie Castro has more on how the killer known as “The Serpent” will be free once more. Dec. 23, 2022.
Read the full Jan. 6 committee report detailing its investigation into the Capitol attack
The House Jan. 6 committee released its full report on the Capitol attack Thursday, capping 18 months of investigative work. The report details the panel's evidence, as well as its conclusions, chief among them that former President Donald Trump oversaw a multipart effort to overturn the results of an election he knew he had lost, culminating in his supporters’ ransacking the Capitol with the intention to block the formalization of Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.
Thousands wait in tent camps in Mexico for a chance to cross the border
REYNOSA, Mexico — As court fights persist over what laws to use to deal with migrants arriving at the border, thousands have been camping in Mexico awaiting a chance to enter the United States. Migrants are sleeping in tents set up by Ministerio Senda de Vida, a faith-based group,...
Pope says the world was suffering from 'a famine of peace' in Christmas message
Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, saying the world was suffering from a “famine of peace.”. Delivering the 10th Christmas “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) blessing and message of his pontificate, he also urged people to look beyond the “shallow holiday glitter” and help the homeless, immigrants, refugees and the poor in their midst seeking comfort, warmth and food.
Putin downplays Patriot missile defense system after Zelenskyy’s trip to Washington
Following Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s high-profile trip to the U.S., Russian President Vladimir Putin downplayed the Patriot missile defense system that the White House is planning to supply to Ukraine. NBC News’ Matt Bradley explains what Putin said about ending the war and how people in Ukraine are preparing for the holidays. Dec. 23, 2022.
Intel community escapes major criticism by Jan. 6 committee for missing 'foreseeable' Capitol violence
WASHINGTON — The Jan. 6 committee report's appendix on the intelligence and law enforcement failures ahead of the Jan. 6 attack highlights new information about missed warning signs but stops short of reaching any definitive conclusions or detailed recommendations about what experts have called the worst intelligence failure since Sept. 11.
Ukrainians 'know what we are fighting for,' Zelenksyy says in defiant Christmas message after Russian strikes
Ukrainians “know what we are fighting for,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a defiant Christmas message Saturday, hours after officials said 10 people had been killed by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson. “Dinner at the family table cannot be so tasty and warm. There may...
Full Quigley: Congress will have ‘ongoing support’ for Ukraine until ‘ultimate victory’
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is back in Ukraine after a successful trip to Washington where he secured a commitment of a Patriot missile defense system. Co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss his visit.Dec. 22, 2022.
Trump is principally responsible for Jan 6th, committee’s report says
The January 6th committee dropped their final report, which drives home its belief that former President Trump was principally responsible for the Capitol riot and should never hold office again. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles shares more details about the results.Dec. 24, 2022.
10 dead, 55 wounded as shells pummel Ukrainian city of Kherson, officials say
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55 in the city that Moscow’s troops were forced to abandon last month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted photos...
Indians face up to 3-year waits for U.S. tourist visas as consulates on the subcontinent are in disarray
In a Facebook group filled with almost 25,000 South Asians looking to travel to the U.S., daily anonymous posts fly in by the hundreds. “I am looking for B1/ B2 visa appointment in the next year,” one person wrote. Dozens of commenters underneath the appeal affirm its message: “Me...
New assault in Kherson leave 10 dead, dozens wounded
There is no Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine as Russia launched a new aerial assault on the recently liberated city of Kherson. At least 10 died in the attacks in civilian areas. Meanwhile near the border with Russia, religious leaders and musicians visited Ukrainian troops fighting in the war to bring some holiday cheer.Dec. 24, 2022.
Climate change crisis worsens in East Africa
A five-year drought is causing a hunger crisis in East Africa. After NBC News’ Keir Simmons reported on the dire conditions in Kenya last month, UNICEF says viewers’ generosity led to half a million dollars in donations. However, 20 million children there still face drought conditions that are expected to worsen in 2023.Dec. 24, 2022.
McFaul: ‘I see no possibility for a negotiation’ between Russia and Ukraine right now
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Mke McFaul discusses the state of the war in Ukraine and what it would take for peace negotiations to move forward. Dec. 22, 2022.
