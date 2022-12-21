Read full article on original website
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn,...
Camping trailer destroyed in Hymera fire
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A camping trailer is a loss after it caught fire Thursday night. According to Hymera Fire Chief Kenny Himebrook, the call came in at approximately 8:45 p.m. Thursday night, of a fire located just north of the intersection of CR 1100 N and CR 400 E.
1 shot in Vincennes in domestic battery case
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A domestic situation ended with a victim shot in the leg and a Vincennes man arrested Thursday night. According to Vincennes Police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Joice Street with a report that a male subject had been shot. When police...
Snow cleanup underway in our area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The winter storm has moved out of our area and left behind extreme cold and hazardous road conditions. Now, highway officials are tasked with clearing snow off the roadways. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said that crews were able to get ahead of the...
‘We’ve been very lucky,’ officials say caution still needed 48 hours after storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– About 48 hours after Winter Storm Elliott rolled through the Wabash Valley, officials are issuing reminders for drivers to continue to use caution on the roadways. Crews have continued to work on snow-covered streets around the area as conditions have continued to improve, but Greene...
Vigo County under travel advisory through Saturday
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With wintry weather hitting the area, the Vigo County Commissioners have declared a travel advisory for the county. What is beginning as rain is expected to transition into a wintry mix before changing over to snowfall as the cold air moves in Thursday evening.
Local food bank has a change in leadership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local food pantry that makes a difference in the lives of many in Vigo County has new leadership. Sister Joseph Fillenwarth has been the director of the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute for more than 16 years. On Thursday, she handed...
Crypto mining facility close to powering up in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The new cryptocurrency mining facility is a short time away from powering up in Sullivan County. As we’ve previously reported, the facility will be next to the Merom Generating Station, and is financed by Ketucky-based crypto pioneers “About Bit”. The company...
