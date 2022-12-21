ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal

Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
GAINESVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones

Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Colorado football: Deion Sanders turns to social media in attempt to recruit defensive linemen to Buffaloes

The Early Signing Period kicked off on Wednesday as college football programs across the country fill their needs, and new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders made it clear where the Buffaloes need some help. Sanders took to social media Friday in an effort to plug some holes on the defensive line, tweeting that Colorado could use some defensive tackles who are ready to play to the NFL legend's standards in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?

Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

LSU announces addition of seven players via transfer portal

LSU coach Brian Kelly said this week the Tigers would be putting a heavy emphasis on improving two position groups via the transfer portal. On Friday, the program announced the addition of seven new players to the roster for the 2023 season via the portal, with the defensive line and defensive backfield being the primary areas addressed. With the signing of seven players via the portal plus the 25 freshmen signed during the early signing period, the Tigers are now up to 32 new roster additions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave

When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Signing Day 2022: Top 30 early signees in the SEC

The Early Signing Period is officially underway as many of the top high school football players in the country signed with their respective college of choice this week. And while there are still plenty of unsigned and uncommitted prospects on the board, the Southeastern Conference has already added a major influx of talent in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Signing Day 2022: Four-star Washington CB signee Caleb Presley explains flipping from Oregon commitment

Washington's most significant victory on Signing Day was flipping Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach product Caleb Presley from his commitment to Oregon and keeping him in the Evergreen State. While speaking with 247Sports, Presley said the proximity of the Seattle campus to his family played a key role in the decision. Presley is the No. 217-ranked player nationally, the No. 23 cornerback and the state of Washington's No. 1 player regardless of position.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

10 things to know about immediate impact of Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class

In the 20 days since the Big 12 Championship hardware collection at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, Coach Chris Klieman and staff have put the finishing touches on a 2023 recruiting class that currently slots in at fifth among conference programs. Kansas State assembled a class with 26 commits to commandeer a top-30 registry in 247Sports’ rating system. Klieman has been aboard the Wildcat Express for 1,475 days and, in the last 20, has made a big mark on the present and future of the K-State football program.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls

Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve

Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy