We have a video with Sandy Munro who talks with a panel about Tesla and their ability to make a $24,000 compact car. What did he have to say about it and can Tesla do it?. At a Panel event, Sandy Munro had some things to say about Tesla and the $24,000 Model or Compact Vehicle. One of the questions asked was Tesla and the next generation platform. Tesla stated on the earnings call that they were working on a car that is half the cost of the Model 3.

4 HOURS AGO