Big 12 play begins Saturday, and two of the surprises will square off in Manhattan, Kansas. No. 24 West Virginia (10-2) visits Kansas State (11-1) in a battle of the teams predicted to finish in ninth and 10th place in the preseason poll. The Wildcats are off to their best start in six years under first-year coach Jerome Tang. The Mountaineers entered the top 25 Monday for the first time since the final poll of the 2020-21 season.
Situation in stretch run was not ideal for WVU
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses the situation down the stretch, including how new AD Wren Baker stepped in late to help.
Explaining the trust WVU has in Brown (and Baker) in 2023
By now, you've almost certainly put your feet in the wet cement. It's one side or the other. You either believe in Neal Brown and endorse WVU's decision to let him continue on as the football coach for a fifth season ... or you don't. And with it being wet cement, it's not clear if there's any way to switch sides here.
Jon Gaines Talks Sun Bowl, Bowl Gifts, and Pittsburgh
UCLA offensive guard Jon Gaines talked about the Sun Bowl, what he got from the bowl gifts, and what he's expecting from Pitt.
"Coaches and amazing people" lead Oliver to WVU
Sometimes, high school recruits end up making their college decision in the final days leading up to the signing period. Because of this, there isn't a whole lot of time to interview them or hear what it was that made them choose their new home. Thus is the case with Port St. Joe (FL) running back DJ Oliver, who pledged to the Mountaineers after his official visit just before the Early Signing Period.
