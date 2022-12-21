ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

247Sports

Christmas Day Transfer Portal Wish List

In case you haven't been keeping up (or aren't a VIP member), we have a running tracker of all the players in the transfer portal who have received an offer from West Virginia, broken down by position. Of course, some of those players have already committed elsewhere, and some are unlikely to seriously consider the Mountaineers. But what about those realistic options? What about WVU's biggest needs? Here's a rundown of the top handful of transfers in the portal - that WVU has offered - as we sit here on Christmas Day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Stevenson's move to WVU took the tiger out of the bubble wrap

"My first impressions of Erik?" West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell said before pausing to consider teammate Erik Stevenson and then replacing a pensive look on his face with a smile. "I knew he could shoot the ball. That's the first thing I would tell you. He came in lighting it up from Day One. But I thought he was a little crazy at first. I'm going to be honest. I did. Like, 'Why is this dude yelling all the time?' "
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Daniels departs but can still deliver gifts for WVU

There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Legend is Perfect Assistant Candidate for Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Current West Virginia Mountaineers wide receivers coach Tony Washington is expected to take a position at Liberty University under the new head coach Jamey Chadwell, who he worked for previously at Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers will now be on the search for a new wide...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

The Top 25 rated WVU signees of the internet era

No. 25 - Steven Smothers, WR, Reisterstown (MD) Franklin. Smothers was supposed to be the second coming of Tavon Austin, but academics plagued him throughout high school and into college. He was almost immediately suspended for academics when he got to Morgantown and eventually left the program, enrolling at a junior college. He committed to Memphis after that, but the Tigers were unable to bring him in because of grades as well.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Kentucky (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kentucky. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kentucky. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's

Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man found dead in car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
LEXINGTON, KY
WDTV

Police locate missing Clarksburg teen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Collins has been located. Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WKYT 27

Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury. A judge declared a mistrial in the case of Carol Hignite. She’s accused of killing her husband, Leon, in 2017. Her defense says a fall caused his injuries. Deliberations in the case began...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports

