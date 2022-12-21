Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Christmas Day Transfer Portal Wish List
In case you haven't been keeping up (or aren't a VIP member), we have a running tracker of all the players in the transfer portal who have received an offer from West Virginia, broken down by position. Of course, some of those players have already committed elsewhere, and some are unlikely to seriously consider the Mountaineers. But what about those realistic options? What about WVU's biggest needs? Here's a rundown of the top handful of transfers in the portal - that WVU has offered - as we sit here on Christmas Day.
Stevenson's move to WVU took the tiger out of the bubble wrap
"My first impressions of Erik?" West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell said before pausing to consider teammate Erik Stevenson and then replacing a pensive look on his face with a smile. "I knew he could shoot the ball. That's the first thing I would tell you. He came in lighting it up from Day One. But I thought he was a little crazy at first. I'm going to be honest. I did. Like, 'Why is this dude yelling all the time?' "
Kentucky Basketball Report Card Heading Into SEC Play
Kentucky basketball has concluded its slew of games against non-Power Five opponents, ending the first chapter of the 2022-23 regular season with a polarizing 88-68 victory over Florida A&M on Wednesday. The Wildcats will enter SEC play with an 8-3 record, having mostly squashed their ...
Mark Stoops: Kentucky 'Hit a Home Run' by Landing Devin Leary in the Transfer Portal
As hectic as the month of December is in the college football world, Kentucky and Mark Stoops — in his words — "hit all areas of need" via the transfer portal and the recruiting trail. The Early Signing Period is coming to a close, and the Wildcats have officially added 23 new faces to the ...
Daniels departs but can still deliver gifts for WVU
There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Legend is Perfect Assistant Candidate for Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Current West Virginia Mountaineers wide receivers coach Tony Washington is expected to take a position at Liberty University under the new head coach Jamey Chadwell, who he worked for previously at Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers will now be on the search for a new wide...
The Top 25 rated WVU signees of the internet era
No. 25 - Steven Smothers, WR, Reisterstown (MD) Franklin. Smothers was supposed to be the second coming of Tavon Austin, but academics plagued him throughout high school and into college. He was almost immediately suspended for academics when he got to Morgantown and eventually left the program, enrolling at a junior college. He committed to Memphis after that, but the Tigers were unable to bring him in because of grades as well.
aseaofblue.com
Florida A&M coach thought UK was more effective without Sahvir Wheeler in the game
The Kentucky Wildcats got back in the win column on Wednesday night as they defeated Florida A&M 88-68 in Rupp Arena. It was a huge night for Cason Wallace as he poured in 27 points, 9 assists, 4 steals, and was 5/6 from three. Down the stretch of the second...
John Calipari Says It Has ‘Become Harder to Play at’ Kentucky
The Wildcats’ coach weighed in on the state of the program.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Kentucky (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kentucky. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kentucky. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
WTVQ
Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
rejournals.com
NAI Isaac brokers shopping center sale in Lexington
NAI Isaac recently negotiated the sale of Chinoe Shopping Center in Lexington, Kentucky. The center includes 111,835 square feet of retail and office space. Al Isaac, president of NAI Isaac, represented the seller.
fox56news.com
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
fox56news.com
Man found dead in car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
WDTV
Police locate missing Clarksburg teen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Collins has been located. Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is...
WKYT 27
Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury. A judge declared a mistrial in the case of Carol Hignite. She’s accused of killing her husband, Leon, in 2017. Her defense says a fall caused his injuries. Deliberations in the case began...
fox56news.com
Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on the story of the man who was found dead in his car in Lexington. The Catholic Action Center reported on its Facebook page that a man was found dead in his car Friday morning. The post says the man chose to live in his car instead of going to a shelter.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0