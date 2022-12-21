Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Kate Hudson says she and Matthew McConaughey are open to ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ sequel
It’s been nearly 20 years since “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” first hit theaters — and fans think it’s time for a sequel. Stars Kate Hudson, 43, and Matthew MccConaughey, 53, are happy to give the people what they want — under one condition.
TODAY.com
Meghan Trainor reveals the hilarious reason she got son Riley 8 outfits for Christmas
Meghan Trainor is all about those outfit changes. Earlier this month, Trainor, 29, revealed that she purchased eight holiday-themed ensembles for her 22-month-old son, Riley. The singer shares Riley, who will turn 2 in February, with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara. “It’s tough finding cute boy outfits for Christmas. I...
TODAY.com
Dwayne Johnson’s daughters give him hilarious makeover into ‘Dwanta Claus’ for Christmas
Dwayne Johnson got an early Christmas makeover courtesy of his two youngest daughters. Johnson shared a hilarious video on Instagram on Friday, Dec. 23 showing off the tail end of his makeover given to him by his daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4. In the clip, the “Black Adam” star...
TODAY.com
Jamie Lee Curtis: 'Nepo baby' conversation is designed 'to diminish and denigrate and hurt'
The recent whines about “nepo babies” have reached actor Jamie Lee Curtis’ ears. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star took to Instagram on Friday to dissect talk incited by a recent New York Magazine cover story about celebrities who are children of celebrities, or (as dubbed by TikTok) “nepotism babies.”
TODAY.com
Hallmark Christmas movie stars reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
There's something magical about the wonderful world of Hallmark Christmas movies. Maybe it's because of the meet-cutes that turn into mistletoe-worthy moments. Or the snowy towns, brimming with charm and Christmas cheer. Or perhaps it's that, for millions of viewers, these movies are cozy and consistent like a welcome warm hug in the early days of winter.
