Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and predictions

The Detroit Pistons (8-25) are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers (17-12) on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pistons vs. 76ers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Pistons lost 126-111 to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday as they failed to cover as 2.5-point underdogs. Detroit has lost 6 of its last 7 games.

The 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 104-101 in overtime on Monday, but fell short of covering as 6-point favorites. Philadelphia has strung together 5 straight wins.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Pistons at 76ers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:18 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Pistons +475 (bet $100 to win $475) | 76ers -650 (bet $650 to win $100)

: Pistons +475 (bet $100 to win $475) | 76ers -650 (bet $650 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Pistons +11.5 (-110) | 76ers -11.5 (-110)

: Pistons +11.5 (-110) | 76ers -11.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 224.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Choose either:

The Buckeye Boost – Deposit $100, Get $150 – Claim now!

OR The Ohio Special – up to $150 in free bets – Claim now!

$250 Deposit Match – Claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in New Jersey and Colorado. Bet now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Pistons at 76ers key injuries

Pistons

Not yet submitted

76ers

G Tyrese Maxey (foot) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Pistons at 76ers picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 122, Pistons 108

You can PASS on the moneyline in this game with the 76ers being heavily favored at home. Betting on Philadelphia to win straight up isn’t worth doing due to the minimal return you’ll receive if the 76ers do secure the win.

76ERS -11.5 (-110) is an enticing wager in this game with how well Philadelphia has played since G James Harden returned to the lineup. Meanwhile, the Pistons are on the 2nd leg of a back-to-back and were just beaten by 15 points by the Jazz on Tuesday.

The 76ers are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 home games and 6-1 ATS in their last 7 home games against a team with a losing road record. The Pistons are 1-7 ATS in the last 8 road meetings against the 76ers and 5-13 ATS in the last 18 meetings overall.

Over/Under

Even though the Pistons are shorthanded, OVER 224.5 (-110) seems like the ideal way to wager on the total. Detroit doesn’t have anyone that can slow down C Joel Embiid, who is averaging 34.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 54 percent shooting from the floor in his last 9 games.

The Over is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings between the Pistons and the 76ers when the game is in Philadelphia. Also, the Over is 8-1-1 in the last 10 meetings overall.

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.