Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Related
2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
q13fox.com
Crews investigating deadly Lynnwood fire, over 20 people displaced
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - South Snohomish County Fire says one person has died in a Lynnwood apartment complex fire on Christmas Eve. Crews were called to the Lynnwood Townhouse Apartments on 196th Street SW on Saturday morning. According to the Everett Herald, firefighters started receiving reports of smoke, and then flames,...
Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment
Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
Driver starts car fire in Everett after crashing into Fred Meyer, pouring gasoline on himself
Everett police are investigating after a man drove through the front entrance of a Fred Meyer store and caused a car fire on Friday night. According to the Everett Police Department, around 6 p.m., officers were called to the Fred Meyer at 8530 Evergreen Way for a man in his 50s who had driven through the front entrance.
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
Chronicle
Washington Bible College Linked to Alleged 'Cult' Loses GI Bill Approval After FBI Raid
A Tacoma seminary program associated with a chain of churches raided by the FBI earlier this year has lost approval to receive federal Veterans Affairs education funds. Former members have described the chain as a cult that defrauds soldiers. In late June, the FBI served search warrants at several House...
Volunteers walk nearly an hour in ice storm to care for animals at Renton sanctuary
RENTON, Wash. — Some dedicated volunteers walked for nearly an hour to take care of animals amid Friday's ice storm. Road closures, flight cancellations and power outages complicated the busy holiday week. While many stayed off the roads, two volunteers in Renton decided they simply couldn’t stay home because there were animals in need.
Prosecutors say new move from DSHS could hurt public safety
SEATTLE — Some prosecutors say a new move from Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services could endanger public safety across Washington. In a memo dated Dec. 14, DSHS stated that Eastern and Western State Hospitals will not accept some people whose felony charges are dismissed after they’ve been waiting for mental health treatment.
q13fox.com
253 car crashes, spinouts in less than 24 hours in King County
The Washington State Patrol says their officers have responded to 253 crashes, spinouts in King County. All of which happened in less than 24 hours.
New charges to couple in connection to death of 4-year-old
Seattle, WA. – The couple accused of the death of 4-year-old KJ Ford went in front of a judge on Thursday. Now, they face an additional charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment. The King County Prosecutor’s office filed new charges based on new information not known during the couple’s bail...
q13fox.com
Harborview Medical Center sees at least 70 patients for slips, falls during ice storm
SEATTLE - Officials at Harborview Medical Center say they've seen at least 70 patients on Friday who were injured as a result from falling while walking on icy sidewalks or streets. People were treated for injuries on their wrist, arm, leg, pelvis, shoulder and head. Some patients were treated and...
Pierce County contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers’ comp scam
TUMWATER, Wash. — A roofing contractor from Lakewood has been charged with stealing more than $54,000 in benefits from the state workers’ compensation system following a two-year investigation, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Patrick Dean Farthing, 63, is scheduled to be arraigned on...
1 dead, 2 injured, dozens displaced after fire engulfs Lynnwood apartment complex
One person is dead and two others, including a child, are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a fire engulfed a Lynnwood apartment complex Saturday. According to South Snohomish County Fire, calls about smoke coming from one of the units at the complex off 196th Street Southwest came in before noon.
Seattle police sergeant cleared in leak probe
A Seattle Police sergeant has been cleared of leaking an internal memo to the media. The Seattle Times reports a Seattle watchdog group performed the investigation. The report showed that police leadership initiated the inquiry concerning Sgt. Pamela St. John. The Times reports Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette filed the complaint...
myeverettnews.com
Citing Safety Concerns Everett Transit Moves Bus Stop A Bit Further Away From Former Bank On Evergreen Way
Yesterday Everett Transit announced it was permanently moving the City of Everett bus stop next to the Swift Bus Stop in the 8500 block of Evergreen Way, about 120 feet south. Here is the alert posted for riders:. *** Rider Alert ***. Effective Dec. 22, 2022 | Everett Transit stop...
q13fox.com
Seattle PD: 2 men injured in pickaxe, baseball bat fight
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after two men were injured in a fight involving a baseball bat and a pickaxe. According to police, a 24-year-old was leaving his apartment building in the Yesler Terrace when another tenet shoulder-checked him and accused him of making negative statements about a family member.
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
Police make ‘massive’ drug bust, seize drugs & arrest 12
Over a year’s worth of hard work and investigation concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, when detectives in Precinct 4/Burien Police Special Emphasis Team made one final seizure in ‘Operation P-22,’ one of the region’s biggest drug busts. Police – including from SeaTac – served a...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Sentenced for Fatal Shooting After July 3 Fireworks Show in Thurston County
A Centralia man has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for killing a Yelm man after a July 3 fireworks show in Lacey. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Kinyoce Zavion Chatman, 20, on Monday for second-degree manslaughter while armed with a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
MyNorthwest
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0