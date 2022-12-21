ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Crews investigating deadly Lynnwood fire, over 20 people displaced

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - South Snohomish County Fire says one person has died in a Lynnwood apartment complex fire on Christmas Eve. Crews were called to the Lynnwood Townhouse Apartments on 196th Street SW on Saturday morning. According to the Everett Herald, firefighters started receiving reports of smoke, and then flames,...
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment

Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Prosecutors say new move from DSHS could hurt public safety

SEATTLE — Some prosecutors say a new move from Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services could endanger public safety across Washington. In a memo dated Dec. 14, DSHS stated that Eastern and Western State Hospitals will not accept some people whose felony charges are dismissed after they’ve been waiting for mental health treatment.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle police sergeant cleared in leak probe

A Seattle Police sergeant has been cleared of leaking an internal memo to the media. The Seattle Times reports a Seattle watchdog group performed the investigation. The report showed that police leadership initiated the inquiry concerning Sgt. Pamela St. John. The Times reports Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette filed the complaint...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle PD: 2 men injured in pickaxe, baseball bat fight

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after two men were injured in a fight involving a baseball bat and a pickaxe. According to police, a 24-year-old was leaving his apartment building in the Yesler Terrace when another tenet shoulder-checked him and accused him of making negative statements about a family member.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy