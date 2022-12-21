Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Hypothermia proposes as a real threat this winter
Northwest Arkansas communities keep the spirit of giving alive.
HVAC technicians busy during cold snap
NWA HVAC technicians are booked and busy this season.
Local firefighters find holiday cheer despite winter challenges
ROGERS, Ark. — Whether it’s 100 degrees outside or below freezing firefighters say facing winter challenges is more dangerous and difficult. “When you have these temperatures extremes, it’s not only tough on the body of a firefighter meaning that we have to rehabilitate them and have to send additional firefighters to incidents that we normally wouldn’t, it also means the scene itself is risky,” Said Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins.
KHBS
Plumbers inundated with calls of frozen water pipes in Fort Smith and NWA
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The arctic blast of freezing air in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas is causing water pipes to freeze inside homes and it could be several days until they thaw out, leaving homeowners waiting to see if there will be major damage. "It's nonstop right now,...
Gravette holiday decorating contest winners
The results are in for the Gravette holiday decorating contest!
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA - Watch the Bentonville Parade & other festive happenings
Happening in NWA - Watch the Bentonville Parade & other festive happenings.
KHBS
Arkansas: How to drive safely in winter weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Road crew chiefs in Benton and Washington counties have one message:Stay home Thursday if you can. Kimma Harper, the president of the Driving Academy of Northwest Arkansas, shared these tips for staying safe in wintery conditions a couple winters ago:. Slow Down. Harper says there is...
nwahomepage.com
Hot Topics - Scuba Santa, Whitney Houston movie & more
Hot Topics - Scuba Santa, Whitney Houston movie & more
nwahomepage.com
Santa reveals how he prepares for the big night
Santa reveals how he prepares for the big night
kuaf.com
Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Opens Corporate Center
Paul Gatling, reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, sums up the weeks economic news. This includes SupplyPike is relocating its headquarters to Rogers, and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield revealing its corporate center in Springdale. Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
nwahomepage.com
Holiday flight out of XNA? Here’s what you need to know
HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Christmas is one of the busiest travel times of the year and thousands of flights across the country are canceled due to the winter storm. Alex English with the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) said there are a few options to get you to and from the airport including, nearby hotels with shuttles, rideshare apps, or driving yourself. Once you get off the interstate, the roads to XNA are taken care of by Benton County road crews.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas roads hit with frigid winter storm: Here's how to prepare
ARKANSAS, USA — With the incoming extreme winter weather, it's important to be informed on how to weather the storm. 5NEWS has reported on various warming centers throughout the area that can help offer respite from the incoming temperatures, as well as how local animal shelters advise citizens to take proper precautions for their animals.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
San Angelo LIVE!
Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death
CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Bella Vista claims a life
BELLA VISTA, Ark — Early Thursday morning, December 22, 2022, Bella Vista Fire A-Shift were alerted to structure fire in their city. One person was rescued from the home but a second was located deceased. The residence on Hope Drive was about 60% involved as firefighters arrived to the...
UPDATE: Fort Smith police locate missing man
Fort Smith police are looking for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 24.
bestofarkansassports.com
What Hogs’ Newest Transfer Addition Brings On and Off the Field
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team announced a late addition to its 2023 signing class Thursday night, successfully flipping linebacker transfer Antonio Grier from UCF. After a standout career at South Florida, Grier had been set to flip sides of the War on I-4 rivalry by going from Tampa...
koamnewsnow.com
Power outages across the region as temperatures plummet overnight
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you have a power outage you are asked to call and let your electric company know. Your outage might be isolated. Temperatures will become dangerously low Thursday night into Friday. “Neosho, Missouri, area customers: We are aware that some customers have been experiencing blinking lights....
