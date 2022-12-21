ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wake Up Wyoming

Cheyenne Police Stop Legen-dairy Cattle Escape In Town

Cheyenne Police recently had to roundup five escapees who were spotted on the loose in downtown Cheyenne. The renegades were spotted on Dell Range early Monday, and that's no bull, according to a post on the CPD Facebook page:. Early this morning, it was reported that five suspicious subjects were...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

[WATCH] Oh, Deer! Bucks Battle in Christmas Smackdown in Laramie

Looks like Santa's reindeer aren't the only antlered critters out enjoying the holiday season. Two bucks found themselves playing their own version of reindeer games in Laramie on Monday night...though their version was decidedly more...aggressive. Laramie Bucks Duel in Christmas Battle Royal. It's not unusual to find deer in our...
LARAMIE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Jury Acquits Cheyenne Man of Felon With Firearm Charges

A Cheyenne man was recently acquittedof two firearms-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office and federal court records. Roland French, 48, was found not guilty by a federal jury on Dec. 17 of one count of illegal possession of a firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun with an obliterated serial number, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy