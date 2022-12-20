Read full article on original website
57-year-old out reported missing of Fairfax Co. found safe
FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Vargas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Ana Maria Herrera Vargas, 57 of Falls Church, was reported missing after last being seen at her residence along Arlington Blvd. at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf...
Appalachian Power says heavily impacted counties will not have power restored until Tuesday Night
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says as of late Saturday evening, power was restored for nearly 50,000 customers. However, Albemarle, Amherst, Floyd, Nelson counties have an estimated restoration of Monday night. Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke Counties have estimated restorations of Tuesday night. Hundreds of...
