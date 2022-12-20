FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Vargas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Ana Maria Herrera Vargas, 57 of Falls Church, was reported missing after last being seen at her residence along Arlington Blvd. at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf...

