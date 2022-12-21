Read full article on original website
Jeremy Banks declares for NFL Draft, will not play in Orange Bowl
Tennessee will play Clemson in the Orange Bowl without one of its top defensive players. Linebacker Jeremy Banks announced via social media on Saturday night that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play for the sixth-ranked Vols (10-2) when they face the seventh-ranked Tigers (11-2) on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (8 p.m., ESPN). Tennessee’s leading tackler in 2021, Banks was third on the team in tackles this season and had been a fixture on defense outside of his absence for the damaging loss to South Carolina last month, and he’s the fifth Tennessee player to announce their intentions to turn pro, joining wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman (who are opting out) and offensive tackle Darnell Wright and defensive end Byron Young (who are playing in the Orange Bowl).
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains Ohio State's path to be successful against Georgia in the Peach Bowl
Cole Cubelic understands what Ohio State is up against in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, and still believes the Buckeyes have a chance to be successful. But he’s not offering a guarantee in that regard, however, it’s still feasible and possible. “Georgia doesn’t have a dominant edge presence...
Alabama Football: At the opposite end of the recruiting world, there’s Auburn
Alabama Football again rules the college football recruiting world. Anyone surprised by the Crimson Tide’s 2023 Signing Class success might want to follow a different sport than college football. By comparison, the Auburn Tigers are recruiting from a terrain more isolated than a hamlet in east Alabama. Whatever the...
Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia
Georgia beats out Alabama, LSU, and Florida for 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
Early Signing Day proved just how bad Bryan Harsin was for Auburn
As it turns out, Bryan Harsin was a terrible fit at Auburn, especially on the recruiting trails. While Auburn made great headway on the recruiting trails during Early National Signing Day on Wednesday, the end results truly revealed how terrible of a fit Bryan Harsin was down on The Plains.
wgac.com
Georgia Football Recruiting Update: Jordan Hall Is Coming Athens
The Georgia Bulldogs received some more good news on Thursday. Four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall announced he chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Florida, and LSU. According to dawgnation.com, Hall was impressed during his fall visit. “I would say it is a home away from home,” he said earlier this year....
9 Georgia signees taking advantage of participating in bowl practices
College football signees enrolling early in a school is nothing new, as it’s been a recent trend for more and more players to join their new programs in January so they can participate in winter workouts and spring practice. What is more of a new phenomenon is players arriving a month earlier than that to participate in bowl practices, which not only helps them adjust to the college game quicker but also makes them an asset for their new team.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: December 23, 2022
Joenel Aguero DB 5-11 205 Lynn, Mass. St. John’s Prep. C.J. Allen ILB 6-1 225 Barnesville, Ga. Lamar County. Anthony Evans III WR 5-11 165 Converse, Texas Judson. Monroe Freeling OL 6-7 300 Isle of Palms, S.C. Oceanside Collegiate. Jordan Hall DL 6-4 310 Jacksonville, Fla. Westside. A.J. Harris...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains why the Bulldogs did not sign a quarterback
Following an unsuccessful pursuit of five-star quarterback Arch Manning in the summer, the Georgia Bulldogs stood pat when it came to recruiting QBs in the 2023 cycle and appear likely to go without signing a high school quarterback for the first time since 2015. While not adding another quarterback to the roster is unusual, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart seemed comfortable with how the situation has played out.
Dogs add 3 on Day 2 of early signing period
Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, now eight days away from their college football playoff semifinal vs the Ohio State Buckeyes, added three more future players on Thursday’s second day of the early signing period, bringing the two-day total to 27. The Dogs and the Buckeyes play New Year’s Eve night in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Freeze on Auburn's new football coordinators
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze discusses his hire as defensive coordinator, Ron Roberts, and his pick as offensive coordinator, Philip Montgomery.
flywareagle.com
Auburn Football: Keionte Scott dishes on Bryan Harsin, Hugh Freeze
The never-ending list of narratives during and immediately after the tenure of Bryan Harsin has always been a source of both discourse and entertainment for the Auburn Family. Auburn football, plagued by both inside ineptitude and outside interference for the better part of the last decade, saw what might have been its lowest point under Harsin.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Football Team Defense, Large Schools
Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's defense for large schools (AHSAA Classes 4A-7A). Nominations were submitted by coaches and the team was chosen by the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News. FIRST TEAM. DB: Quintavious Billingsley. Senior, Central Phenix City. 6-0, 180. Billingsly was an impact player on defense, recording...
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
Opelika-Auburn News
AU Airport purchasing property from Indian Pines: Golf course remodel a go
Auburn University is moving ahead with purchasing property from the cities of Auburn and Opelika to make way for a federally mandated expansion at Auburn University Regional Airport. The 11.6 acres of property being purchased is part of the Indian Pines Golf Course, which is owned jointly by both cities....
WTVM
Columbus mother of seven beats odds, graduates high school at 45 years old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local woman is currently beating the odds and reaching an important goal. Krystal Coleman, a 45-year-old mother of seven, has seen a life of struggle starting at a young age. “My mom, she brought us, my siblings, to Atlanta. We lived there where we were...
WJCL
Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
wrbl.com
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
opelika-al.gov
HL MANDO AMERICA CORPORATION CONTINUES TO GROW HEADQUARTERS IN OPELIKA, ALABAMA
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced yesterday that HL Mando America Corporation will be investing $11.1 million to upgrade their current facility and creating 26 new jobs. HL Mando’s Opelika operations continue to produce brake calipers and suspension systems to support its customer base located throughout the U.S. Mando Corporation...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenage girl shot during altercation in LaGrange
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenage girl was shot in the hand during an altercation along Borton Street in LaGrange. The 15-year-old was walking along Borton Street with her brother and a 12-year-old boy just before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The 12-year-old boy had stolen a handgun from a car earlier that day. The three struggled for the gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off and hit the girl in the hand.
