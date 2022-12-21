ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

cbs17

Raleigh toy drive brings volunteers joy despite temperatures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the freezing cold temperatures Saturday morning, volunteers spent time giving back to the community on the morning of Christmas Eve. It was so cold, organizer Sylvia Wiggins could barely stand it. As she rubbed her hands together, she explained the volunteers showed up because...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham Rescue Mission's gift to community: Warmth, welcome

DURHAM, N.C. — Friday marked the 45th annual Christmas Toy Giveaway and Community Dinner at the Durham Rescue Mission. While the scene of holiday celebration was familiar, there were differences forced by the bitter cold. The parking lot, usually full of tents and guests, was empty. Visitors were pushed inside by the high winds.
DURHAM, NC
triangletribune.com

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

Parks and Recreation to offer Winter Art Time

Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering Winter Art Time at John Graham Gym on Saturday, Jan. 21. This free program provides all supplies needed to paint a pre-printed winter art canvas. It is a good program for beginners, as well as other interested painters. There are two options for participation:
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Stanley named superintendent of Kerr Lake State Recreation Area

Bill Stanley has been promoted to lead superintendent at Kerr Lake State Recreation Area in Vance and Warren counties, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. A state park superintendent manages the operations and administration of a park and has wide-ranging responsibilities, including staffing, planning, environmental education, natural resources management, law enforcement and visitor services.
VANCE COUNTY, NC
indyweeknc

Painting the Night Sky with 120,000 Lights

Traveling north up Guess Road, the darkness of the trees and fleeting houses is broken up suddenly by flashing lights. On the right side of the road sits a winter wonderland with a sign telling people to “Tune in to 90.3 F.M.”. Searching through your radio you’ll find that...
DURHAM, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Police Department's Blue Christmas shatters records

In December 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic made it logistically impossible for the Emporia Police Department to host its annual “shop with a cop” holiday event. Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw and the rest of the department scrambled for a safer alternative. Thus, Blue Christmas was born — where instead...
EMPORIA, VA
WRAL News

To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
DURHAM, NC

