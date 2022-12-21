Read full article on original website
'Happy and safe': Annual toy giveaway at Raleigh's Helping Hand Mission more important than ever
Dozens came to the Helping Hand Mission in Southeast Raleigh for their annual toy giveaway.
cbs17
Raleigh toy drive brings volunteers joy despite temperatures
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the freezing cold temperatures Saturday morning, volunteers spent time giving back to the community on the morning of Christmas Eve. It was so cold, organizer Sylvia Wiggins could barely stand it. As she rubbed her hands together, she explained the volunteers showed up because...
Parents of late Rocky Mount teen using annual holiday gift drive to carry on his legacy
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A Rocky Mount couple is carrying on the legacy of their son, who ran an annual holiday gift drive for years before his death in April. Joshua Moore’s family said he was a miracle baby who used his 19 years on Earth to serve others, and they’re working to keep his ministry alive.
WRAL
Durham Rescue Mission's gift to community: Warmth, welcome
DURHAM, N.C. — Friday marked the 45th annual Christmas Toy Giveaway and Community Dinner at the Durham Rescue Mission. While the scene of holiday celebration was familiar, there were differences forced by the bitter cold. The parking lot, usually full of tents and guests, was empty. Visitors were pushed inside by the high winds.
cbs17
Raleigh families begin Christmas weekend without power, worry if they’ll stay heated through holiday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Instead of homes warm and lit up with Christmas lights, Raleigh families said their holiday weekend started in darkness. “The wind is terrible,” Jessica Danley and Mark Baltimore said, who were out shopping for groceries Friday night. The two were hoping to get ahead...
Volunteers prepare for Durham Rescue Mission's annual toy giveaway and Christmas dinner
Volunteers with the Durham Rescue Mission spent all day Thursday preparing for the shelter's annual community toy giveaway and Christmas dinner.
Extreme weather fails to slow down Durham Rescue Mission toy giveaway, Christmas dinner
Extreme weather threw a monkey wrench in plans for Durham Rescue Mission's annual toy giveaway and Christmas dinner.
triangletribune.com
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
warrenrecord.com
Parks and Recreation to offer Winter Art Time
Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering Winter Art Time at John Graham Gym on Saturday, Jan. 21. This free program provides all supplies needed to paint a pre-printed winter art canvas. It is a good program for beginners, as well as other interested painters. There are two options for participation:
Life-size Elf on the Shelf on roof of Dillard Drive Magnet Middle School thrills students
RALEIGH, N.C. — The students at Dillard Drive Magnet Middle School have one amazing principal. Students and parents in the carpool line on Wednesday morning were surprised to see Principal Margaret Feldman on the roof. It was on Monday that Feldman began dressing in a jolly red suit and...
warrenrecord.com
Stanley named superintendent of Kerr Lake State Recreation Area
Bill Stanley has been promoted to lead superintendent at Kerr Lake State Recreation Area in Vance and Warren counties, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. A state park superintendent manages the operations and administration of a park and has wide-ranging responsibilities, including staffing, planning, environmental education, natural resources management, law enforcement and visitor services.
Painting the Night Sky with 120,000 Lights
Traveling north up Guess Road, the darkness of the trees and fleeting houses is broken up suddenly by flashing lights. On the right side of the road sits a winter wonderland with a sign telling people to “Tune in to 90.3 F.M.”. Searching through your radio you’ll find that...
Wake County shelters asking for volunteers as ’emergency nights’ enacted due to freezing temperatures
Wake County shelters are hoping to remain open longer with the freezing temperatures rolling in. But to do so, they need help.
cbs17
‘Thankful to be living to see another Christmas’: Durham family hopeful after escaping devastating fire set off by lamp
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A couple in Durham lost nearly everything after a house fire destroyed their home this week. Katie Clifton is thankful her husband Al woke her up before the smoke alarm even went off. The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at their home on Pennock Road.
cbs17
GoFundMe started for Wilson family that had Christmas go kart stolen
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe has been started by the neighbor of a Wilson family who had a Christmas present, a go kart, stolen off of their property. The go kart was on a trailer that was also stolen. “I started a GoFundMe last night to try and...
cbs17
Nearly 30 firefighters extinguish blaze at Durham home on Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 30 firefighters responded to a Durham house fire on Christmas Eve, officials said. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Cheek Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials. “Upon arrival of the first engine they...
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Police Department's Blue Christmas shatters records
In December 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic made it logistically impossible for the Emporia Police Department to host its annual “shop with a cop” holiday event. Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw and the rest of the department scrambled for a safer alternative. Thus, Blue Christmas was born — where instead...
Off-duty Durham Police officer digs in and helps resident with a ramp
Serving and protecting their community is what each and every Durham police officer does daily. Going above and beyond is what they do. And that is just what one officer did while off-duty and saw a community member in need of a helping hand.
To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
