ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
warrenrecord.com

Stanley named superintendent of Kerr Lake State Recreation Area

Bill Stanley has been promoted to lead superintendent at Kerr Lake State Recreation Area in Vance and Warren counties, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. A state park superintendent manages the operations and administration of a park and has wide-ranging responsibilities, including staffing, planning, environmental education, natural resources management, law enforcement and visitor services.
VANCE COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Parks and Recreation to offer Winter Art Time

Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering Winter Art Time at John Graham Gym on Saturday, Jan. 21. This free program provides all supplies needed to paint a pre-printed winter art canvas. It is a good program for beginners, as well as other interested painters. There are two options for participation:
WARREN COUNTY, NC
triangletribune.com

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023

The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
GARNER, NC
warrenrecord.com

From the Warren County Sheriff's Office

• Lamont Andrew Elliott, 49, of Roy Alston Drive, Warrenton, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with a family probation violation. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax County Superior Court. Incident reports. • On...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Edy Zoo

Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damages

RALEIGH, N.C. - A Raleigh bee farmer gets a much-needed lifeline from the community after a bear destroyed more than $10,000 worth of bees and honey. Troy Olson, who has been running Heaven Scent Honey for the past five years, received a devastating text from a farmer he had been working with in Duplin County on November 22.
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warren County Emergency Services weather update

Warren County Emergency Services provided an update from the National Weather Service concerning the system that is moving through central North Carolina:. The primary impacts from this system will likely be two-fold. First, strong gusty winds with the cold front Friday morning along with crashing temperatures. Gusts of 50 mph could result in downed trees and power outages. Second, continued breezy conditions and falling temperatures will result in minimum wind chill values ranging from 8 below zero to 5 above zero Friday evening through early Saturday. Wind chills could drop below 0 as early as late Friday afternoon/early Friday evening in the Triad, but exact timing is still uncertain. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Friday evening through 9 a.m. Saturday.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Enjoy Christmas gathering

The Women’s Fellowship Ladies Day Out Ministry met at Wilson Brothers Barbecue in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, Dec. 15, for their Christmas Gathering. The event included prayer and a variety of festive activities, including the Most Unique Christmas Sweater Contest. Winners were Sophia Jefferson, first prize; Barbara Harris, second prize; and Theresa Washington, third prize. Catherine Andrews won the contact to guess how many candy Kisses were in a jar; The ladies also exchanged Secret Santa gifts, won door prizes, searched for lucky seats (won by Ruby, Cheryl, Rebecca and Maretha), enjoyed cakes brought to them by Barbara Harris, as well as other fun activities. Pictured, from the left, are, front row: the Rev. Theresa Washington, Cora Fogg, Elder Sophia Jefferson, Diane Howell, the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Catherine Andrews, Paulette Durham and Arvella Scott; second row: Silvia Betha, Ann L. Jones, Ruby Downey, Monae Nettles, Maretha Williams and Barbara Harris.
SOUTH HILL, VA
WRAL News

Part of I-85 closed in Granville County

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day

Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep in mind that many dine-in restaurants require reservations for Christmas Day. If you are ordering take-out, you may want to...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?

RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy