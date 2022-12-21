Warren County Emergency Services provided an update from the National Weather Service concerning the system that is moving through central North Carolina:. The primary impacts from this system will likely be two-fold. First, strong gusty winds with the cold front Friday morning along with crashing temperatures. Gusts of 50 mph could result in downed trees and power outages. Second, continued breezy conditions and falling temperatures will result in minimum wind chill values ranging from 8 below zero to 5 above zero Friday evening through early Saturday. Wind chills could drop below 0 as early as late Friday afternoon/early Friday evening in the Triad, but exact timing is still uncertain. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Friday evening through 9 a.m. Saturday.

WARREN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO