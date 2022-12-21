Read full article on original website
warrenrecord.com
Stanley named superintendent of Kerr Lake State Recreation Area
Bill Stanley has been promoted to lead superintendent at Kerr Lake State Recreation Area in Vance and Warren counties, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. A state park superintendent manages the operations and administration of a park and has wide-ranging responsibilities, including staffing, planning, environmental education, natural resources management, law enforcement and visitor services.
warrenrecord.com
Parks and Recreation to offer Winter Art Time
Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering Winter Art Time at John Graham Gym on Saturday, Jan. 21. This free program provides all supplies needed to paint a pre-printed winter art canvas. It is a good program for beginners, as well as other interested painters. There are two options for participation:
triangletribune.com
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023
The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
cbs17
Raleigh families begin Christmas weekend without power, worry if they’ll stay heated through holiday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Instead of homes warm and lit up with Christmas lights, Raleigh families said their holiday weekend started in darkness. “The wind is terrible,” Jessica Danley and Mark Baltimore said, who were out shopping for groceries Friday night. The two were hoping to get ahead...
warrenrecord.com
From the Warren County Sheriff's Office
• Lamont Andrew Elliott, 49, of Roy Alston Drive, Warrenton, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with a family probation violation. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax County Superior Court. Incident reports. • On...
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damages
RALEIGH, N.C. - A Raleigh bee farmer gets a much-needed lifeline from the community after a bear destroyed more than $10,000 worth of bees and honey. Troy Olson, who has been running Heaven Scent Honey for the past five years, received a devastating text from a farmer he had been working with in Duplin County on November 22.
warrenrecord.com
Warren County Emergency Services weather update
Warren County Emergency Services provided an update from the National Weather Service concerning the system that is moving through central North Carolina:. The primary impacts from this system will likely be two-fold. First, strong gusty winds with the cold front Friday morning along with crashing temperatures. Gusts of 50 mph could result in downed trees and power outages. Second, continued breezy conditions and falling temperatures will result in minimum wind chill values ranging from 8 below zero to 5 above zero Friday evening through early Saturday. Wind chills could drop below 0 as early as late Friday afternoon/early Friday evening in the Triad, but exact timing is still uncertain. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Friday evening through 9 a.m. Saturday.
warrenrecord.com
Enjoy Christmas gathering
The Women’s Fellowship Ladies Day Out Ministry met at Wilson Brothers Barbecue in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, Dec. 15, for their Christmas Gathering. The event included prayer and a variety of festive activities, including the Most Unique Christmas Sweater Contest. Winners were Sophia Jefferson, first prize; Barbara Harris, second prize; and Theresa Washington, third prize. Catherine Andrews won the contact to guess how many candy Kisses were in a jar; The ladies also exchanged Secret Santa gifts, won door prizes, searched for lucky seats (won by Ruby, Cheryl, Rebecca and Maretha), enjoyed cakes brought to them by Barbara Harris, as well as other fun activities. Pictured, from the left, are, front row: the Rev. Theresa Washington, Cora Fogg, Elder Sophia Jefferson, Diane Howell, the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Catherine Andrews, Paulette Durham and Arvella Scott; second row: Silvia Betha, Ann L. Jones, Ruby Downey, Monae Nettles, Maretha Williams and Barbara Harris.
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
Part of I-85 closed in Granville County
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
WRAL
Wind gusts knock down power poles in Rocky Mount, cause outages at Durham intersection
Winds gusted more than 40 miles per hour on Friday in North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 200,000 across the state. Winds gusted more than 40 miles per hour on Friday in North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 200,000 across the state.
Cooper commutes sentences, issues pardons of forgiveness for cases in Wayne, Edgecombe counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The sentences of six people were commuted on Tuesday by Gov. Roy Cooper. That includes people in cases that took place in Wayne and Edgecombe counties. Pardons of forgiveness were also issued to four others, including one for a crime that happened in Wayne County. The pardons and commutations were issued […]
WRAL
List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day
Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep in mind that many dine-in restaurants require reservations for Christmas Day. If you are ordering take-out, you may want to...
To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?
RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of Janet Danahey, a Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago. Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring […]
Raleigh man deposits fake check, takes money out of same account: insurance department
Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.
