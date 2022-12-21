PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water notice. The notice comes as the result of a broken main somewhere in the city, likely caused by weather. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the city announced that crews have...

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO