Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 43-year-old man shot to death Friday (Dec. 23) outside a Warehouse District grocery store was identified by family and an attorney Saturday as comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. News of Montrell’s death spread widely across social media on Friday night, though New Orleans...
WLBT
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. identified
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been pronounced dead following harsh weather conditions this weekend. Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning. A passing motorist found him near Highway 26 and I-59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage...
WLBT
Gulfport family brings home third triplet just in time for Christmas
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a special Christmas for one Gulfport family and their three-month old triplets. The triplets were due Dec. 21, but they were born in September. Messiah, a boy, and Ariah, a girl, were able to come home Nov. 15. But Ezra, a boy, had a...
WLBT
UPDATE: Pascagoula water leak located, boil water notice continues
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water notice. The notice comes as the result of a broken main somewhere in the city, likely caused by weather. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the city announced that crews have...
Comments / 3