The Women’s Fellowship Ladies Day Out Ministry met at Wilson Brothers Barbecue in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, Dec. 15, for their Christmas Gathering. The event included prayer and a variety of festive activities, including the Most Unique Christmas Sweater Contest. Winners were Sophia Jefferson, first prize; Barbara Harris, second prize; and Theresa Washington, third prize. Catherine Andrews won the contact to guess how many candy Kisses were in a jar; The ladies also exchanged Secret Santa gifts, won door prizes, searched for lucky seats (won by Ruby, Cheryl, Rebecca and Maretha), enjoyed cakes brought to them by Barbara Harris, as well as other fun activities. Pictured, from the left, are, front row: the Rev. Theresa Washington, Cora Fogg, Elder Sophia Jefferson, Diane Howell, the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Catherine Andrews, Paulette Durham and Arvella Scott; second row: Silvia Betha, Ann L. Jones, Ruby Downey, Monae Nettles, Maretha Williams and Barbara Harris.

SOUTH HILL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO