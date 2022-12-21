Read full article on original website
A year of one political crisis after another
Three prime ministers. Two heads of state. One crisis after another. That, in short, is the story of 2022. There was also a UK Supreme Court ruling that cancelled plans for an independence referendum next October. In Scotland, we started the year in Covid-19 restrictions and ended it with a...
UK outlines US green subsidy opposition in letter: media
Britain outlined in a letter to Washington its opposition to US green subsidies, claiming they would "harm multiple economies" and "undermine UK-US trade and investment flows", UK media reported Friday. But Badenoch said the plan would "harm multiple economies across the world and impact global supply chains in batteries, electric vehicles and wider renewables", according to the FT. The subsidies, "also undermine our shared goals to promote free and fair trade internationally", The Times quoted Badenoch as saying.
More talks in bid to avert NHS strikes in Scotland
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is to resume talks with unions about averting strike action in Scotland's NHS. The offer of an average pay increase of 7.5% has been rejected by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland and two other unions. Nicola Sturgeon said her government would "do everything we...
Prince Harry and Meghan criticise the Sun's Jeremy Clarkson apology
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have criticised the Sun's apology over a column by Jeremy Clarkson as "nothing more than a PR stunt". The column, in which Clarkson said he hated Meghan "on a cellular level", received more than 20,000 complaints. A spokesperson for the couple accused the Sun...
Dermie McClenaghan: Tributes paid to Derry civil rights campaigner
Tributes have been paid to veteran civil rights campaigner Dermie McClenaghan, who has died after an illness. Mr McClenaghan, who was in his early 80s, died in Londonderry on Thursday. He was one of the organisers of the historic civil rights march in Derry on 5 October 1968. His lifelong...
Royal Christmas message: King's speech marks new era for 90-year tradition
It is the first year King Charles III will take on the royal tradition of delivering a Christmas message to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth nations. Over the years, the address has not only become a time capsule of its day, but a representation of how far technology has progressed.
Only three Afghan families come to NI under scheme
After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the Stormont Executive offered to welcome 300 Afghan refugees per year through schemes. But only three Afghan families have come to Northern Ireland under the schemes - many more are living in hotels while seeking asylum. The Home Office was unable to...
Firms frustrated by post-Brexit trade red tape
Firms are "banging their heads against the wall" two years after post-Brexit trading began, a new report suggests. The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said businesses were still grappling with EU trading arrangements and more red tape. It comes as a separate report from the Centre for European Reform suggests...
Workers over 50 encouraged to end early retirement
The government is considering plans to coax retired middle-aged workers back into jobs to boost the economy. Older people who have given up work could be offered what is being dubbed a "midlife MoT" to entice them back into employment, the Times reports. The paper says the MoT would assess...
