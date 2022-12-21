Read full article on original website
Kobe Bryant On How He Would Recruit Players: "You Want First Place, Come Play With Me, You Want Second Place, Go Somewhere Else"
The 'Black Mamba's mindset was all about winning and being the best there ever was.
Lakers And Mavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Mavericks unveil Dirk Nowitzki statue, forever honoring his signature fadeaway in Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks unveiled the statue for their best player to wear their jersey, Dirk Nowitzki, ahead of their Christmas Day game on Sunday.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant takes blame for Brooklyn getting left off Christmas schedule: 'Knicks-Nets would've been perfect'
Kevin Durant, even by his stratospheric standards, is playing out of his mind this season, and the Brooklyn Nets are humming to the tune of a seven-game winning streak. Entering Friday night's tilt with the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn is 20-12 and just three losses back of the East's top seed.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet in Christmas Eve loss
Patterson carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran took a back seat to Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield, seeing nine touches to the rookie's 22, and it's possible the Falcons will continue to feature the younger back in their final two games now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs. Patterson will head into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals having compiled 714 scrimmage yards and six rushing TDs over 11 games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sidelined indefinitely
Davis will be sidelined indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot. Davis had recaptured his previous form early in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game over 33.4 minutes. However, the seemingly inevitable long-term injury has struck again. Davis has played no more than 40 games in either of the last two seasons and no more than 62 in any of the previous five, and he appears slated for another lengthy absence. While Davis is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant, who has performed well in the starting center role of late, to maintain the spot.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
CBS Sports
Titans' Malik Willis: Ugly effort in loss
Willis completed 14 of 23 passes for 99 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans. He added seven rushes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Willis drew his fourth start of the season with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sidelined, but he struggled to get the Titans' offense moving. He averaged only 4.3 yards per attempt and his longest completion of the day went for just 14 yards. In addition, Willis threw a pair of interceptions, the first of which came on a potential game-winning drive inside Houston territory late in the fourth quarter. Positively, he did tally a 14-yard rushing score midway through the third quarter. While that hinted at his potential to excel, Willis' outlook for the final two games of the regular season is not positive.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Clear for Saturday
McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey has been operating under practice limitations for four weeks running, but his knee issue won't stop him from suiting up for yet another game day. He's been absolutely dialed in over the last three outings, averaging 24.3 touches for 145.7 yards from scrimmage per game while tallying four total TDs. McCaffrey will be aiming to keep up the hot stretch versus Washington's 12th-ranked run defense (111.6 yards per game).
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Close to practicing
Palat (groin) has been skating and is close to returning to practice, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. Palat has been out since Oct. 24 and underwent surgery Nov. 8. Palat had three goals in six games before the injury. This is his first season with the Devils after a 10-year career with the Lightning. He should return to a top-six role upon his return.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Deemed questionable against Boston
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain. Gobert returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. If Gobert is unable to play against the Celtics, Naz Reid will likely be inserted into the starting lineup.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Taken to hospital
Carlson (face) was taken to the hospital after Friday's game against Winnipeg for "precautionary reasons," Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face and immediately left the game Friday. Fortunately, it sounds like the veteran defenseman only needed further evaluation as a precaution. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable against Minnesota
Smart (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Smart is questionable for a second straight game with an illness. The 28-year-old guard's next chance to suit up is Sunday's game against Bucks if he can't play against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Breaks century mark again
Kelce corralled six of eight targets for 113 yards in Saturday's 24-10 win over the Seahawks. Kelce did all the dirty work between the red zones in this one, producing his second 100-yard receiving effort in as many weeks. The star tight end has been on a touchdown drought over the last four weeks, but it is hard to complain about a player who has already contributed 12 scores through 15 games. Look for Kelce to remain heavily involved in the offensive gameplan ahead of next Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Struggles in narrow win
McPherson connected on one of two field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point tries during Saturday's 22-18 win over the Patriots. Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a nine-yard score on the Bengals' first drive of the game, but McPherson pushed the extra-point try wide right. The kicker missed another PAT to the right following Cincinnati's next touchdown, but after the kick was negated by an unnecessary roughness call, the Bengals opted to go for two. McPherson bounced back by connecting on a 28-yard field goal to start the second quarter and finally made a PAT before halftime. However, the second-year kicker pulled his final kick -- a 43-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter -- wide left. Overall, it was certainly a shaky performance from McPherson, but given the Bengals' high-powered offense, he should get plenty of opportunities to bounce back in Week 17 against Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Late-season surge continues in win
Engram secured seven of eight targets for 113 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Engram comfortably paced the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets, continuing what has been a remarkable late-season breakout. The veteran tight end now has two 100-yard efforts in the last three games, putting together an elite 26-337-2 line on 33 targets over that span. Given his emergence and the Jaguars' ongoing postseason push, Engram figures to once again play a critical role in a Week 17 road matchup against the Texans a week from Sunday.
